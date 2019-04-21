‘Godzilla: King of the Monsters’ Releases Exclusive 5-Minute Clip on HBO NOW

Godzilla: King of the Monsters teased that it was going to be showing something during this week’s episode of Game of Thrones, and now fans just got an idea of what that something actually was as an exclusive five minute clip from the highly anticipated sequel is now available on HBO NOW. Each new look at the film has been better than the last, though fans will have to work a bit to view this one.

You will need an HBO NOW account to view the new clip (which you can find here), and there’s currently no word on whether or not this will be the clip attached to the next episode of Game of Thrones later this evening.

This is Godzilla’s world. We just live in it. See an exclusive 5 minute clip of #GodzillaMovie on HBO NOW: https://t.co/2LOrWWjc3l. Only in theaters May 31. pic.twitter.com/ojmk90oewl — Godzilla: King of the Monsters (@GodzillaMovie) April 21, 2019

Fans are currently wondering whether or not this is the same exclusive footage that recently screened on special IMAX screens, though they are still breaking things down at the time of this writing. The special clip itself will be available through HBO NOW until May 1st, so it’s time to get watching as many times as you want!

Directed by Michael Dougherty, Godzilla: King of the Monsters stars Millie Bobby Brown, Vera Farmiga, Sally Hawkins, Kyle Chandler, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Ken Watanabe, Bradley Whitford, among many other talents. The film is currently scheduled to hit theaters May 31st with Godzilla vs. Kong scheduled for a 2020 release after.

The synopsis for Godzilla: King of the Monsters reads as such, “The new story follows the heroic efforts of the cryptozoological agency Monarch as its members face off against a battery of god sized monsters, including the mighty Godzilla, who collides with Mothra, Rodan, and his ultimate nemesis, the three headed King Ghidorah. When these ancient superspecies, thought to be mere myths, rise again, they all vie for supremacy, leaving humanity’s very existence hanging in the balance.”

