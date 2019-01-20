‘Godzilla: King of the Monsters’ Reveals First High-End Figures

Godzilla: King of the Monsters is one of the biggest releases of 2019, both literally and figuratively. One of the most exciting aspects about the upcoming sequel is the new collectibles coming for all of the new Kaiju designs.

Tamashii Nations will be releasing new figures for Godzilla: King of the Monsters as part of their S.H. MonsterArts line, and while the original concepts for the releases were shown off last year, fans now have a closer look at the upcoming Godzilla and King Ghidorah releases.

[Start Gallery Call-to-Action Key=7727] You can check out the close-up photos of Godzilla and King Ghidorah in the gallery. The new Godzilla release was modeled by Yuji Sakai and is currently scheduled for a release in May in Japan. The new figure features an atomic breath attachment and poseable neck, and will run interested fans 7,020 yen (about $63.95 USD).

As for the King Ghidorah release, it was produced by Godzilla vs. Mechagodzilla model maker Shinichi Wakasa and sculpted by Taichi Yamada. Like the multiple personalites of the Titan itself, the figure features three necks and tails that can be posed differently from one another. It’s currently scheduled for a release this June in Japan and will run interested fans 18,360 yen (about $167.25 USD).

Now that Godzilla and King Ghidorah’s figures have been revealed and given solid release windows, hopefully it’s not too long before the Mothra and Rodan releases follow. Directed by Michael Dougherty, Godzilla: King of the Monsters stars Millie Bobby Brown, Vera Farmiga, Sally Hawkins, Kyle Chandler, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Ken Watanabe, Bradley Whitford, among many other talents. The film is currently scheduled to hit theaters May 31, 2019, with Godzilla vs. Kong scheduled for a 2020 release after.

The synopsis for Godzilla: King of the Monsters reads as such, “The new story follows the heroic efforts of the cryptozoological agency Monarch as its members face off against a battery of god sized monsters, including the mighty Godzilla, who collides with Mothra, Rodan, and his ultimate nemesis, the three headed King Ghidorah. When these ancient superspecies, thought to be mere myths, rise again, they all vie for supremacy, leaving humanity’s very existence hanging in the balance.”

If you want to get your Godzilla fix right now, the big anime trilogy is now complete and streaming on Netflix. Beginning with Godzilla: Planet of the Monsters, followed by Godzilla: City on the Edge of Battle, and ending with Godzilla: The Planet Eater, this new anime trilogy puts a new spin on the famous kaiju with the largest Godzilla in the franchise to date, Godzilla Earth.

