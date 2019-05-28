Godzilla: King of the Monsters’ Japanese Red Carpet Honored Godzilla’s Atomic Breath

Godzilla: King of the Monsters is gearing up to debut the monumental sequel in just a couple of days, and the film has made its big debut in Japan. Originating as a Japanese icon, the Japanese premiere went the extra mile to celebrate the new Godzilla film during its huge premiere. Not only did the Japanese premiere feature a huge red carpet, but there was a pretty unique spin celebrating Godzilla’s atomic breath attack.

As you can find in the photo below, the Japanese premiere’s red carpet has actually been replaced with a blue carpet that actually starts with a huge Godzilla head firing off an atomic blast. Check it out below!

Videos by ComicBook.com

All eyes have been on the sequel, and that is doubly true for Godzilla’s original home in Japan. Directed by Michael Dougherty, Godzilla: King of the Monsters stars Millie Bobby Brown, Vera Farmiga, Sally Hawkins, Kyle Chandler, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Ken Watanabe, Bradley Whitford, among many other talents. The film is currently scheduled to hit theaters May 31st, and the initial Rotten Tomatoes score for the film revealed a mixed response from the first batch of reviews.

ComicBook.com’s Megan Peters loved the film, however, and gave it a 5 out of 5 in her review (which you can find at the link here). Here’s an excerpt:

“As Godzilla: King of the Monsters combines its stunning aesthetic with a painfully relevant eco-centric message, the movie carves a niche into the Godzilla franchise that’s completely worthwhile. This is the easily best Godzilla film made in Hollywood without question and aligns itself with themes posed by fan-favorite entries like Shin Godzilla. For fans new and old, Godzilla: King of the Monsters is packed with fiery thrills which beg to be seen on the biggest screen possible.” If you want to see what other reviews are saying about the big sequel, you can find out more at the link here. But fans will be able to see for themselves soon enough!

Godzilla: King of the Monsters is officially described as such, “The new story follows the heroic efforts of the cryptozoological agency Monarch as its members face off against a battery of god sized monsters, including the mighty Godzilla, who collides with Mothra, Rodan, and his ultimate nemesis, the three headed King Ghidorah. When these ancient superspecies, thought to be mere myths, rise again, they all vie for supremacy, leaving humanity’s very existence hanging in the balance.”