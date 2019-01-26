‘Godzilla: King of the Monsters’ Shares New Japanese Trailer

Godzilla: King of the Monsters is undoubtedly a hugely anticipated sequel release in the United States, but it’s sure to be just as big of a hit in Godzilla‘s original home of Japan as the new version of Toho’s favorite franchise will be making a second attempt at fierceness.

To prepare for the film’s big release in Japan, Godzilla: King of the Monsters shared a new Japanese subtitled trailer. You can check it out in the video above.

The new Japanese subtitled trailer may feel a bit familiar for fans in the United States as it’s the same as the second released trailer for the film shown off some time ago. But there’s still a ton of things to enjoy in this trailer as it hints that not only will Rodan, Mothra, and King Ghidorah will be making confirmed appearances, but there are some Kaiju from the original franchise that are still being kept under wraps.

What’s exciting about Godzilla: King of the Monsters finally hitting theaters is what’s potentially to come next. Director Michael Dougherty has ideas for future Kaiju additions, and surely Toho will want to spark a new Godzilla franchise of their own once Legendary’s Monsterverse comes to a head in 2020.

If you want to get your Godzilla fix right now, the big anime trilogy is now complete and streaming on Netflix. Beginning with Godzilla: Planet of the Monsters, followed by Godzilla: City on the Edge of Battle, and ending with Godzilla: The Planet Eater, this new anime trilogy puts a new spin on the famous kaiju with the largest Godzilla in the franchise to date, Godzilla Earth.

Directed by Michael Dougherty, Godzilla: King of the Monsters stars Millie Bobby Brown, Vera Farmiga, Sally Hawkins, Kyle Chandler, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Ken Watanabe, Bradley Whitford, among many other talents. The film is currently scheduled to hit theaters May 31 (and in Japan as well) with Godzilla vs. Kong scheduled for a 2020 release after.

The synopsis for Godzilla: King of the Monsters reads as such, “The new story follows the heroic efforts of the cryptozoological agency Monarch as its members face off against a battery of god sized monsters, including the mighty Godzilla, who collides with Mothra, Rodan, and his ultimate nemesis, the three headed King Ghidorah. When these ancient superspecies, thought to be mere myths, rise again, they all vie for supremacy, leaving humanity’s very existence hanging in the balance.”