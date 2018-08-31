Monarch Reveals Godzilla’s Recent Visit With King Ghidorah

Godzilla may be the world’s most famous kaiju, but he is not the only one. In fact, the atomic behemoth is just one of several primordial beasts, and Godzilla had a close brush with one of them just recently.

Over on the Monarch Sciences website, fans have been able to track Godzilla since the kaiju came around to Comic-Con International. The site is tracking Godzilla leading up to his big-budge sequel, and the radar saw the beast pay a visit to his greatest foe, King Ghidorah.

Luckily for everyone else, the other kaiju wasn’t able to challenge Godzilla. You know, since he’s frozen solid at the moment.

The radar tracked Godzilla as he swung around the Antarctic. The kaiju swam around the ice cap with room to spare, but he made a very intentional brush with the shore where Monarch’s base is. The location was built around King Ghidorah when the frozen monster was first found, but fans know the big dragon won’t stay that way. The first trailer for the Godzilla sequel confirmed King Ghidorah will appear, and he’s escaped his icy prison by then.

Of course, King Ghidorah is not the first beast Godzilla has passed on his recent journey. Earlier this year, the creature swam through the Pacific Ocean to pass Skull Island, the native land of King Kong. Godzilla eventually spent some time in the Mariana Trench before resurfacing, and he’s been up north since. Now, the kaiju is heading west, but the slightest turn would put him on course for Isla de Mona where Rodan is location within a very active volcano.

So far, there is no rhyme or reason behind Godzilla’s movements on the Monarch website, but it is a nice treat for fans. With the monster’s next movie a ways out still, kaiju fanatics are eager to learn as much as they can about the sequel before it drops. So, netizens will want to keep an eye on Godzilla as the atomic beast keeps on swimming.

You can check out the official synopsis of Godzilla: King of Monsters below:

“The new story follows the heroic efforts of the cryptozoological agency Monarch as its members face off against a battery of god sized monsters, including the mighty Godzilla, who collides with Mothra, Rodan, and his ultimate nemesis, the three headed King Ghidorah. When these ancient superspecies, thought to be mere myths, rise again, they all vie for supremacy, leaving humanity’s very existence hanging in the balance.”

Godzilla: King of Monsters will be in theaters on May 31, 2019 while Godzilla vs. Kong hits theaters on May 20, 2020.