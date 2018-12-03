‘Godzilla’: Monarch Teases Loch Ness, MonsterVerse Connection

Godzilla has kept to itself since the creature popped into Hollywood a couple years back, but it seems the kaiju is ready to resurface. Next year, the monster will return in Godzilla: King of the Monsters, and Monarch has got fans thinking the beast has made some friends.

You know, friends of the definitive Loch Ness persuasion. The top-secret organization is dropping some cryptic teasers these days, and the Scottish myth might be on the group’s radar.

For those unaware of Monarch, the organization is the one connecting Legendary’s big MonsterVerse together. After causing trouble in Godzilla, the organization got off the ground in Kong: Skull Island, and Monarch is getting things ready for Godzilla: King of the Monsters.

To get fans hyped, Monarch has launched a website where fans can track Godzilla’s movements, and the creature has gone all over. So far, the kaiju has appeared near locations related to famous monsters like Rodan and King Ghidorah, but Monarch’s most recent update has fans eyeing Scotland.

As you can see above, the Monarch Sciences website has updated it map with a set of new classified locations. There are a series of bases scattered around the United States and through continents like Asia. However, there is a curious headquarters sat right in the highlands of Scotland.

Unfortunately, the location is classified, but fans cannot help but think of what real-world connections this place may have. The Monarch base is pretty isolated in comparison to Europe’s other headquarters, and the guys over at Dread Central got fans buzzing about the base’s proposed connection to Loch Ness.

For now, the connection is pure conjecture, but the location of the Monarch base and Loch Ness’ cryptid history are worth a second glance. This would also not be the first time the Loch Ness monster has tied itself to the Godzilla franchise. Back in 1998, Godzilla: The Series housed an episode where Godzilla teamed up with Nessie to save the lake monster’s child. Toho, the company behind Godzilla, began co-producing a kaiju flick about the Loch Ness monster back in the 1970s before the venture bottomed out thanks to funding concerns. While Nessie may not be an integral part of Godzilla’s winding history, the infamous monster does have some connections, and it seems like Monarch might be willing to explore them in Legendary’s MonsterVerse moving forward.

Directed by Michael Dougherty, Godzilla: King of the Monsters stars Millie Bobby Brown, Vera Farmiga, Sally Hawkins, Kyle Chandler, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Ken Watanabe, Bradley Whitford, among many other talents. The film is currently scheduled to hit theaters May 31, 2019, with Godzilla vs. Kong scheduled for a 2020 release after.

The synopsis for Godzilla: King of the Monsters reads as such, “The new story follows the heroic efforts of the cryptozoological agency Monarch as its members face off against a battery of god sized monsters, including the mighty Godzilla, who collides with Mothra, Rodan, and his ultimate nemesis, the three headed King Ghidorah. When these ancient superspecies, thought to be mere myths, rise again, they all vie for supremacy, leaving humanity’s very existence hanging in the balance.”