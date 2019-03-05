‘Godzilla: King of the Monsters’ Magazine Cover Shows Off its Top Kaiju

Godzilla: King of the Monsters may be bringing in a bunch of fan-favorite kaiju into Legendary’s Monsterverse, but one should not forget that Godzilla is the star of the show. It is the titular king of the monsters after all.

The cover for the latest issue of Total Film magazine brings the focus back to Godzilla by highlighting the king of the monsters with a fierce new look. You can check it out below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This monster new issue is stomping its way to subscribers this week… #GodzillaMovie pic.twitter.com/8ZD7I96CGT — Total Film (@totalfilm) March 4, 2019

The next issue of the magazine coming to Total Film subscribers features an intense look at Godzilla, and once again the film’s promotional materials get to show off such an intense palette of colors. There’s an additional interesting detail here as well as the military jeep seems to be following along with Godzilla, rather than attacking it.

This might just be a play with the angles, but the jeep’s missiles are flying past Godzilla in a way that implies that the humans will be indeed working with Godzilla in the sequel. This has been a plot thread teased in the few trailers released thus far, and it does make sense considering the scope of the next film. As Godzilla proved to be a force of balance in the previous film, there’s a sense that humanity will try to stay on Godzilla’s good side in order to face bigger threats.

With the debut of new versions of Rodan, Mothra, King Ghidorah, and potentially many other monsters not yet revealed, perhaps humanity decides it’s better to go with the enemy you know rather than the one you don’t? It’s a natural progression of the “let them fight” mentality from the first one. But fans will soon see for themselves whether or not this turns out to be the case.

Directed by Michael Dougherty, Godzilla: King of the Monsters stars Millie Bobby Brown, Vera Farmiga, Sally Hawkins, Kyle Chandler, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Ken Watanabe, Bradley Whitford, among many other talents. The film is currently scheduled to hit theaters May 31 with Godzilla vs. Kong scheduled for a 2020 release after.

The synopsis for Godzilla: King of the Monsters reads as such, “The new story follows the heroic efforts of the cryptozoological agency Monarch as its members face off against a battery of god sized monsters, including the mighty Godzilla, who collides with Mothra, Rodan, and his ultimate nemesis, the three headed King Ghidorah. When these ancient superspecies, thought to be mere myths, rise again, they all vie for supremacy, leaving humanity’s very existence hanging in the balance.”

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about the new X-Men: Dark Phoenix trailer, Will Smith breaking up with the Suicide Squad, & so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!