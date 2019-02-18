‘Godzilla: King of the Monsters’ Merch Gives New Look at Mothra, Rodan

Godzilla: King of the Monsters will finally fulfill on the promise of the original and will be bringing major kaiju battles from Toho’s famous franchise into the Monsterverse, and merchandise reveals from the recent New York Toy Fair have shown a new side of the new inclusions.

As spotted by @FakeEyes22 on Twitter, NECA’s line of Godzilla: King of the Monsters toys show a new side of Rodan and Mothra. You can check them out below.

These figures have a notably different sculpt than the previously revealed figures in the S.H. MonsterArts collection, so it’s kind of like an entirely different interpretation of the new monster designs. @FakeEyes22 even shared a much closer look at the figures as well that show off much of the detail going into each of the figures.

This isn’t the only bit of revealed merchandise giving a new look at the upcoming monsters in the sequel, however, as @OMEGAGOMARU on Twitter shared an upcoming piece of merchandise that’s much different than these figures. Godzilla: King of the Monsters will be releasing a series of figures with a chibi-like design, and the early look at them reveal a tiny Godzilla and Mothra. You can see them below.

Directed by Michael Dougherty, Godzilla: King of the Monsters stars Millie Bobby Brown, Vera Farmiga, Sally Hawkins, Kyle Chandler, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Ken Watanabe, Bradley Whitford, among many other talents. The film is currently scheduled to hit theaters May 31 with Godzilla vs. Kong scheduled for a 2020 release after.

The synopsis for Godzilla: King of the Monsters reads as such, “The new story follows the heroic efforts of the cryptozoological agency Monarch as its members face off against a battery of god sized monsters, including the mighty Godzilla, who collides with Mothra, Rodan, and his ultimate nemesis, the three headed King Ghidorah. When these ancient superspecies, thought to be mere myths, rise again, they all vie for supremacy, leaving humanity’s very existence hanging in the balance.”

