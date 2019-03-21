‘Godzilla: King of the Monsters’ Star Reveals Franchise’s Most Dangerous Kaiju

Godzilla: King of the Monsters is slated to roar into theaters this year, and the monster flick promises to do Japan’s icon justice. Years after Godzilla hit up Hollywood in 2014, the big guy will do so again this May with a few friends in tow, but one star admit they are glad the kaiju didn’t bring a specific beast along with him.

After all, Hollywood is ready for a lot of things, but Gigan might not be one of them.

During a set visit for Godzilla: King of the Monsters, ComicBook.com was able to speak with O’Shea Jackson about his role in the film. It was there the actor opened up about his personal history with Godzilla, and they said it was a good thing this sequel didn’t try to tap Gigan for a role.

“I’m gonna tell you about my most feared Godzilla Monster. One time as a kid, Godzilla was about to die. It was Gigan. Gigan is a problem,” Jackson explained. “There’s like – there’s no way Godzilla should have won. Gigan is a real problem. I hope we don’t see him. Because this is going to be way worse nowadays.”

Continuing, the actor made sure to shoutout another famous foe to Godzilla, and it is one Toho fanatics will recognize.

“You know, Mecha Godzilla? Mecha Godzilla is like a hidden gem right now.”

For those of you unfamiliar with Gigan or Mecha Godzilla, the creatures are well-known amongst kaiju lovers. The former made their debut in Godzilla vs Gigan a la 1972. The cyborg space monster redefines the terrifying as he’s got a buzzsaw running down his torso and hooks for hands. As for Mecha Godzilla, the robotic kaiju was created to be Godzilla’s perfect rival. Since the being was made in mind to destroy Godzilla, fans can see why Mecha Godzilla is rather scary, so there’s always a chance Warner Bros. Pictures will eye the beast for a sequel down the line.

So, do you think Hollywood is ready to tackle Gigan? Let me know in the comments or find me on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Directed by Michael Dougherty, Godzilla: King of the Monsters stars Millie Bobby Brown, Vera Farmiga, Sally Hawkins, Kyle Chandler, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Ken Watanabe, Bradley Whitford, among many other talents. The film is currently scheduled to hit theaters May 31 with Godzilla vs. Kong scheduled for a 2020 release after. You can catch so much more of our Godzilla 2 s set visit info by visiting our official Godzilla: King of the Monsters page. The film hits theaters on May 31st.

