Godzilla: King of the Monsters Gets Perfect Cartoon Makeover

As Godzilla: King of the Monsters continues to rake in positive reviews from die-hard fans, social media has become filled with various fan artist creations of the iconic kaiju. But after Warner Bros. character designer Kat Hudson saw the movie, she decided to take the characters in a new direction.

Hudson uploaded a pair of images to her social media reimagining Godzilla, Mothra, Rodan and Ghidorah as human cartoon characters.

The first image, titled “Godzilla x Mothra” pictured the two as a couple, with Godzilla looking like an intimidating biker while Mothra appears to be a Japanese woman wearing a fluffy, colorful coat.

But Hudson wasn’t done with the idea. Three days later she returned with a new design, showing Ghidorah as a group of uptight, preppy triplets and Rodan as a glaring tough guy lighting up a cigarette.

Both posts went viral as fans loved the designs.

You have no idea how happy this makes me, please keep making more masterpieces like this. pic.twitter.com/xmfHVAif74 — Reptile Man (@ZakusIndominus) June 4, 2019

“I just never knew I wanted this until I saw it,” @JoelsFTW wrote.

“I’m absolutely in love with your versions of the characters,” @Saberspark tweeted.

“Ghidorah as ‘Mean Girls’-style clique is giving me LIFE,” James Figueiredo commented.

Godzilla: King of the Monsters won the domestic box office in its debut week, bringing in $47.7 million in the United States and $130 million worldwide. Directed by Michael Dougherty, the film stars Millie Bobby Brown, Vera Farmiga, Sally Hawkins, Kyle Chandler, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Ken Watanabe, Bradley Whitford, and more.

The synopsis for Godzilla: King of the Monsters reads as such, “The new story follows the heroic efforts of the cryptozoological agency Monarch as its members face off against a battery of god sized monsters, including the mighty Godzilla, who collides with Mothra, Rodan, and his ultimate nemesis, the three headed King Ghidorah. When these ancient superspecies, thought to be mere myths, rise again, they all vie for supremacy, leaving humanity’s very existence hanging in the balance.”