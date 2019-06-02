Godzilla: King of the Monsters’ Audience Score Roars Back at Critics

Godzilla: King of the Monsters is in theaters, and it is roaring up a storm with audiences. It has been more than five years since the kaiju tore into Hollywood, but his sequel is well worth looking for. And to make things better, it seems fans are warming up to the monster flick with ease.

As for critics? Well, let’s just say the audience score is showing them who is boss.

If you head over to Rotten Tomatoes, the website has aggregated thousands of reviews for Godzilla: King of the Monsters. Currently, the critics score is sitting at a paltry 39% which gives the sequel a solidly rotten rating. However, audiences are not nearly so harsh.

After nearly 7,000 reviews, Godzilla: King of the Monsters has a very promising rating amongst fans. Rotten Tomatoes‘ newly verified fan-rating system gives the sequel an 87% with who praise the film for delivering just what it promised.

“Godzilla: King of the Monsters is by no means perfect, but I believe it’s worth seeing for the visuals alone,” fan KJP wrote.

“In the end, Godzilla: King of the Monsters put the human characters in the back seat in terms of development, which works out in terms of presenting numerous action scene, but ultimately feels slightly hollow at times because of that. From the very nice score that gave me chills at times, to the visual effects actually impressing me quite a bit, I was able to forgive many of the flaws here.”

Time and again, these reviews admit the human characters of Godzilla: King of the Monsters leave much to be desired. Praise is rightly given to Godzilla and his kaiju compatriots plus the sequel thrives with its fast-paced tension. If fans could fix one thing about film, it seems it would be in how its human leads were handled, but those flaws are not enough to sink its score with audiences.

Directed by Michael Dougherty, Godzilla: King of the Monsters stars Millie Bobby Brown, Vera Farmiga, Sally Hawkins, Kyle Chandler, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Ken Watanabe, Bradley Whitford, and more. The synopsis for Godzilla: King of the Monsters reads as such, “The new story follows the heroic efforts of the cryptozoological agency Monarch as its members face off against a battery of god sized monsters, including the mighty Godzilla, who collides with Mothra, Rodan, and his ultimate nemesis, the three headed King Ghidorah. When these ancient superspecies, thought to be mere myths, rise again, they all vie for supremacy, leaving humanity’s very existence hanging in the balance.”