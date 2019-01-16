‘Godzilla: King of the Monsters’ Toy Leak May Tease A Kaiju’s Death

Godzilla: King of the Monsters is still a few months out, but new details about the film are coming each day. The new year has already given fans some nice updates on the sequel, but a new toy leak may be teasing a rather ominous end for one kaiju.

Recently, the Godzilla fandom came together when a set of toys for the sequel surfaced online. The merchandise came with some telling packaging, and one of the figures has fans crossing their fingers for Mothra.

You know, since the sweet moth might be headed for the grave and all.

The burning Godzilla toy is revealed. I knew that Godzilla will have burning form like the Heisei Godzilla did. #GodzillaKingoftheMonsters pic.twitter.com/Dy5MbVeKro — Ian Cassidy (@IanCassidy6) January 10, 2019

As you can see above, the toy in question features both Godzilla and Mothra. The create-a-scene piece gives fans the figures needed to bring Godzilla: King of the Monsters to life. Looking at the monsters, it is easy to see Godzilla looks a little bit different due to his new form. The so-called burning state has a lengthy history with Godzilla fans, but the behemoth is not the only one colored burning red.

Up in the corner, Mothra is seen painted red to match Godzilla. The switched-up scheme as fans thinking both monsters enter the state at one point, but Mothra’s reason for powering up might be a sacrificial one.

A growing fan-theory suggests Mothra may enter her burning form to sacrifice herself and power up Godzilla after the big guy flounders against Ghidorah. Mothra’s famous empathy makes her liable to injure herself to save others, and she could do just that to force Godzilla into his burning state. If the massive moth were to overcharge herself and then pass on all her power to Godzilla, the latter could theoretically be prompted to power up, but it would number Mothra’s day. In fact, the overload would surely kill the gentle giant, leaving Godzilla and Rodan to fight harder than ever against Ghidorah in the name of revenge.

So far, there is no telling what Godzilla: King of the Monsters may do with these characters’ glowing red forms, but Mothra is going to have fans on edge until the sequel drops this summer.

Directed by Michael Dougherty, Godzilla: King of the Monsters stars Millie Bobby Brown, Vera Farmiga, Sally Hawkins, Kyle Chandler, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Ken Watanabe, Bradley Whitford, among many other talents. The film is currently scheduled to hit theaters May 31, 2019 with Godzilla vs. Kong scheduled for a 2020 release after.