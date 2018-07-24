Fans Are Hyped For ‘Godzilla: King of the Monsters’ Right Now

Godzilla: King of the Monsters dropped a huge trailer at San Diego Comic-Con, and it provided the best look at the much anticipated sequel yet. It gave such a good look, in fact, fans are hyped for the film right now.

The newest trailer revealed many things fans can look forward to in King of the Monsters, such as the full reveals of other famous Toho kaiju like Rodan, Mothra, and King Ghidorah.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While fans didn’t get to see too close of a look at the film’s new Mothra, Rodan, and King Ghidorah designs, the silhouettes were strong enough to spark the imagination. Fans who felt the 2014 film lacked monster action are now on the edge of their seats as the sequel promises clashes of titanic proportions that fans of the new and older Godzilla films will be sure to love.

Read on to see what fans are saying about Godzilla: King of the Monsters after that Comic-Con trailer and let us know your thoughts in the comments!

Godzilla: King of Monsters is currently scheduled to hit theaters May 31, 2019, and the synopsis for the film reads as such:

“The new story follows the heroic efforts of the cryptozoological agency Monarch as its members face off against a battery of god sized monsters, including the mighty Godzilla, who collides with Mothra, Rodan, and his ultimate nemesis, the three headed King Ghidorah. When these ancient superspecies, thought to be mere myths, rise again, they all vie for supremacy, leaving humanity’s very existence hanging in the balance.”

‘Why’d You Say that Name?’

Assume once we get to GODZILLA VS KING KONG the twist is gonna be that they find out their mothers are both named Mothra. — Peter Labuza (@labuzamovies) July 22, 2018

Now THAT is an Endorsement!

Give whoever dropped Clair de Lune on that Godzilla trailer a Nobel prize. — Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) July 22, 2018

They’re Multiplying

I’ve watched the new Godzilla trailer at least a dozen times now, and I’m *still* getting chills. — Patrick Klepek (@patrickklepek) July 23, 2018

Size Matters

I wrote an article earlier this year about how directors seemed to have forgotten how to make big things look big. Pleased to say that GODZILLA: KING OF THE MONSTERS really seems to get it. pic.twitter.com/6Ge5kEa49Q — J Rosenfield (@J_Rosenfield) July 23, 2018

Unexpected Crossover

So…There’s a a fucking Pazuzu statue in the Godzilla trailer. Could just be coincidence, but c’mon, it was an Exorcist reference. pic.twitter.com/N4MmwizXh0 — John Morrow (@SuperJohnny25) July 23, 2018

It’s a Bit Dark

i want a western godzilla movie where an action scene takes place on a big bright grassy plain at midday — Shaun (@shaun_jen) July 23, 2018

The Queen is Here

Seeing Mothra in that Godzilla trailer pic.twitter.com/bQNg5cKLwp — ✨ Hamish Steele✨ (@hamishsteele) July 23, 2018

If Anyone Knows Giant Monster Movies…