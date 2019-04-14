‘Godzilla: King of the Monsters’ Hypes Fans With 3 New TV Spots

Godzilla: King of the Monsters is ready to bring Japan’s favorite kaiju back to theaters. After a few years away, the towering beast is set to hit up fans this May, and the film is excited to hype up fans.

After all, three new TV spots for the sequel went live this last week, and they each share something special about Godzilla’s growing MonsterVerse.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you can see above, one of the first TV spots released is all about Ghidorah. The clip begins with chaos overtaking the Earth as Titans sprout from the ground. However, none of them are as scary as Ghidorah, but his name is hard for some to remember.

The clip proves Ghidorah isn’t as catchy of a name as Godzilla, but that does not mean the three-headed monster should be overlooked. It turns out the beast is one who has a good shot at taking out Godzilla to reign over the planet, but this promo shows Godzilla has no plans to relinquish his crown early.

A second TV promo shared is titled ‘Monster’, but it is less about the kaiju and more about the people overseeing them. In one scene, fans are shown a clip of Vera Farmiga’s character. She asks the people at Monarch to forgive her for what she’s about to do to the Titans, and her daughter is none too happy. Played by Millie Bobby Brown, the girl calls her mother a monster and reminds the scientist of her dreams to restore balance to the world when it comes to Titans.

Finally, the third TV promo released touches upon Godzilla and his history with humanity. The creature might have caused serious damage with his 2014 feature, but Godzilla is the only thing standing between mankind and the new Titans surfacing from the Earth. As the scientists learn there are dozens more of these ancient monsters, they believe their best shot at surviving is to have Godzilla on their side, but the question remains how they can persuade the beast to back them up.

So, which of these Godzilla: King of the Monsters TV spots is your favorite? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Directed by Michael Dougherty, Godzilla: King of the Monsters is making a bigger attempt to pay tribute to Toho’s original franchise history. The film stars Millie Bobby Brown, Vera Farmiga, Sally Hawkins, Kyle Chandler, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Ken Watanabe, Bradley Whitford, among many other talents.

The synopsis for Godzilla: King of the Monsters reads as such, “The new story follows the heroic efforts of the cryptozoological agency Monarch as its members face off against a battery of god sized monsters, including the mighty Godzilla, who collides with Mothra, Rodan, and his ultimate nemesis, the three headed King Ghidorah. When these ancient superspecies, thought to be mere myths, rise again, they all vie for supremacy, leaving humanity’s very existence hanging in the balance.”

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we cover the possible new Hawkeye series coming to Disney +, argue if Batman casting fatigue is setting in, we grade WWE Wrestlemania, and so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!