‘Godzilla: King of the Monsters’ Throws Down in New TV Spot

Godzilla: King of the Monsters does not come out until the end of May, but hype is climbing for the monstrous sequel. The folks at Warner Bros. Pictures seem confidant they have a hit on hand, and a brand-new TV spot has only lent evidence to such an argument.

So, long live the king. If Godzilla is about to get taken out, then fans know he will not go down without a fight.

Recently, social media lit up with posts about a new Godzilla TV spot, and it did not take long of the reel to surface online. The promo hit up Reddit after a fan known as /tbrack25 posted the footage after it seemed to air during March Madness.

The reel is short as expected, but it packs plenty of action. It begins with a short introduction and then Godzilla letting out a roar. Several other beasts are shown before fans are told there at 17 total monsters out there at the moment.

The clip continues to show various shots of Godzilla in battle with King Ghidorah, a three-headed dragon from Toho’s classic Gozilla catalog. At one point, the promo appears to show the newcomer being put in a chokehold by Godzilla, and the King of the Monsters finished out the TV spot by letting off some stunning atomic breath.

As the premiere date for this sequel looms, more and more footage is finding its way to fans. This past weekend, lucky fans at WonderCon were treated to a special look at Godzilla: King of the Monsters at a panel. A piece of super-exclusive footage was screened for fans, and descriptions of the reel have since hit the Internet. So, if you want to learn more about the sequel’s epic story, you can check out those details here.

Directed by Michael Dougherty, Godzilla: King of the Monsters stars Millie Bobby Brown, Vera Farmiga, Sally Hawkins, Kyle Chandler, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Ken Watanabe, Bradley Whitford, among many other talents. The film is currently scheduled to hit theaters May 31 with Godzilla vs. Kong scheduled for a 2020 release after.

The synopsis for Godzilla: King of the Monsters reads as such, “The new story follows the heroic efforts of the cryptozoological agency Monarch as its members face off against a battery of god sized monsters, including the mighty Godzilla, who collides with Mothra, Rodan, and his ultimate nemesis, the three headed King Ghidorah. When these ancient superspecies, thought to be mere myths, rise again, they all vie for supremacy, leaving humanity’s very existence hanging in the balance.”

