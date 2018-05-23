‘Godzilla: City on the Edge of Battle’ Gives Best Look Yet At The New Mechagodzilla

Godzilla may be the King of the Monsters, but that does not mean the kaiju doesn’t have his competitors. Over the years, Toho has given Godzilla his fair share of foes, and it looks like one of his most famous enemies has gotten a big update.

So, if you are ready to check out Mechagodzilla‘s sleek new look, then that time has come.

Recently, Premium Bandai revealed its upcoming soft vinyl figure for the famous Godzilla kaiju. With the franchise slated to debut a new film this month, a wave of merchandise for Godzilla is going live in Japan, and this pre-sale announcement gave fans their best look at Mechagodzilla yet.

As you can see above, the big boy is pretty edgy. The figure, which stands at 19 cm tall, is the first piece from Bandai’s new soft vinyl collection geared towards adults. The lineup, which is known as the Master Detail Movie Monster Series, was overseen by the creators in charge of the new Godzilla anime. Co-director Hiroyuki Seshita and molding director Mitsunori Kataama shared their input on the special figure, and Mechagodzilla will begin shipping this November.

Mechagodzilla’s new figure will be a must-have for fans, and you only have to look at it to see why. The kaiju looks way different from how he looked during his 1974 debut. The monster has traded his cylindrical body for a flattened look, and his body is encased in sharp plates and intricate scaling. When you add in the character’s pincer-like muzzle and red eyes, you can see why Mechagodzilla is out there giving Godzilla some major grief in Godzilla: City on the Edge of Battle.

If you are not familiar with this new Godzilla trilogy, then you have a bit to catch up on. Last year, Toho and Polygon Pictures teamed up for the anime-centric project. Godzilla: Planet of the Monsters was the first of the trilogy and was released in Japan on November 2017 (and on Netflix domestically in 2018). It is directed by Kobun Shizuno and Hiroyuki Seshita, with Toho Animation and Polygon Pictures handling production duties. It also features a strong voice cast for the Japanese version which includes Yuuki Kaji, Takahiro Sakurai, Mamoru Miyano, Junichi Suwabe, Kana Hanazawa, and Tomokazu Sugita.

The film brings a new spin on the monster, named “Godzilla Earth,” and seeing him brought to life in a different level of CG than the films in the West is captivating. The sequel, Godzilla Kessen Kido Zoshoku Toshi (which translates as Godzilla: Battle Mobile Breeding City) will feature a dark future where the last remaining humans must battle Godzilla, who has been wreaking havoc for 20,000 years. It will also feature an appearance of Mecha Godzilla, so not only will fans be treated to an animated version of Godzilla but one of the coolest rival Kaiju, Mecha Godzilla.

Toho and Netflix‘s animated Godzilla film trilogy will definitely be a project standing out among the rest of the storied franchise. For those waiting on more Godzilla, the Western version of Godzilla will be soon be premiering its sequel Godzilla: King of Monsters in March 2019, and Toho’s own Shin Godzilla is currently available on Blu-ray and DVD courtesy of Funimation.

Are you hyped for this Godzilla baddie’s comeback? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!