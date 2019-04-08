This Clever ‘Godzilla’ Humidifier Is Atomically Awesome

When it comes to Godzilla, there is more merchandise out there than you may realize. Of course, the franchise has all sorts of figures out for sale, but that is just the tip of the iceberg. There are fun knick knacks available for every fan to buy, and one is making the rounds that no one expected.

So, if you’re got a dry throat or persistent cough, then this Godzilla humidifier was made for you.

Over on social media, this strange little device began making the rounds amongst Godzilla die hards and movie buffs. It turns out a Godzilla humidifier is out for sale, and it is inspired by a familiar version of the kaiju. Godzilla vs. Mothra helped inspire this appliance from all the way back in 1992, but fans won’t want to call this humidifier low tech.

According to report, this Godzilla humidifier has all the things a fan could want. Not only does the little monster look adorable, but it spews out mist in a stream. A backlight makes the mist look blue, an effect that makes the stream look like it is actually a bit of atomic breath. Complete with sound effects and music, this humidifier is more than just a medical aid, and it comes with two modes of use.

Of course, getting this humidifier for your own home is a bit difficult. The appliance hails from Japan, but it can be found for sale on second hand shops catering to the otaku crowd. For instance, Japan Trend Shop has the item listed for sale, but it comes at a price; The sci-fi humidifier will run fans over $120 USD, so they better be sure this bad boy is the appliance they have always wanted.

Godzilla: King of the Monsters is directed and co-written by Michael Dougherty and stars Kyle Chandler, Vera Farmiga, Millie Bobby Brown, Bradley Whitford, Sally Hawkins, Charles Dance, Thomas Middleditch, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Ken Watanabe, and Zhang Ziyi. The film will set up the crossover movie Godzilla vs. Kong. That film is being directed by Adam Wingard. Godzilla: King of the Monsters opens in theaters on May 31st. Godzilla vs. Kong is scheduled to release one year later, on May 22, 2020.

