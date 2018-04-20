‘Godzilla: The City Mechanized for Final Battle’ Reveals Mechagodzilla First-Look

Godzilla is eying a much-awaited comeback this year, and fans are eager to see what the franchise has in store. Thanks to Netflix and Polygon Pictures, the kaiju will make a return to theaters when Godzilla: The City Mechanized for Final Battle goes live, but he will not be alone.

No, Mechagodzilla will play a large role in the anime film, and its first trailer shows how powerful the mecha can be.

Recently, Toho Company shared its first full trailer for the Godzilla sequel. The reel, which can be seen above, shows how humanity is faring in the wake of Godzilla: The Planet of the Monsters. The gang of soldiers who came to reclaim Earth from Godzilla were not prepared for what the King of Monsters had in store for them.

However, it is a safe bet that Godzilla didn’t think it would ever see Mechagodzilla coming for him.

As you can see, Mechagodzilla is not actually a sentient being in this film. The famed mecha is robot built by some lingering inhabitants on Earth. The soldiers appear to pilot Mechagodzilla in hopes of taking out the actual kaiju, and the two beings end up waging war when they meet. The trailer shows the massive robot being booted up, but fans aren’t so sure the actual weapon is used. Yes, the soldiers are seen piloting mecha suits that look like Mechagodzilla, but they are way too small to be the actual robot itself. For now, fans will have to base their judgements about this new take from its static showings of Mechagodzilla, but audiences have hope this sequel will do it justice.

If you are not familiar with Mechagodzilla, this film’s take on the mecha is not an unusual one. When Godzilla was in its Showa era, this mecha debuted in Godzilla vs Mechagodzilla. The massive robot was created by an alien race called the Simians, a group who wanted to conquer Earth by using the man-made machine. The piloted vessel was able to fool many, but Godzilla ultimately took out the imposter once it attacked Japan. However, it seems like this new movie won’t have Godzilla save the day since it will fall to Mechagodzilla’s crew to take down the King of Monsters.

Godzilla: Planet of the Monsters was the first of an animated trilogy from Toho and was released in Japan on November 2017 (and on Netflix domestically in 2018). It is directed by Kobun Shizuno and Hiroyuki Seshita, with Toho Animation and Polygon Pictures handling production duties. It also features a strong voice cast for the Japanese version which includes Yuuki Kaji, Takahiro Sakurai, Mamoru Miyano, Junichi Suwabe, Kana Hanazawa, and Tomokazu Sugita.

The film brings a new spin on the monster, named “Godzilla Earth,” and seeing him brought to life in a different level of CG than the films in the West is captivating. The sequel, Godzilla Kessen Kido Zoshoku Toshi (which translates as Godzilla: Battle Mobile Breeding City) will feature a dark future where the last remaining humans must battle Godzilla, who has been wreaking havoc for 20,000 years. It will also feature an appearance of Mecha Godzilla, so not only will fans be treated to an animated version of Godzilla but one of the coolest rival Kaiju, Mecha Godzilla.

