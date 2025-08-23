Godzilla Gets a New Symbiote in Marvel Crossover

The meeting of Godzilla and the Marvel Universe has been a dream come true for both kaiju and comic book fans alike. In the preliminary one-shots and the current mini-series, Godzilla Destroys The Marvel Universe, the King of the Monsters has been going through some serious changes throughout. Readers have witnessed Godzilla become a herald of Galactus, a bearer of the Venom symbiote, take gamma-irradiated blood to become a Hulk, and more. Now, the Godzilla x Marvel crossover has given the lizard king a new symbiote that might make the kaiju even more dangerous than what we’ve seen.

Throughout Godzilla’s reign of terror in the Marvel Universe, we haven’t just witnessed new fusions in the pages of the comics themselves, but on the covers. Past examples of the cover crossovers include Godzilla sporting an Iron Man suit, the lizard king receiving the Spirit of Vengeance, and much more. Now, for the fifth issue of Godzilla Destroys The Marvel Universe, the most dangerous symbiote this side of Venom has attached itself to the popular kaiju. Carnage is now wrapped around Godzilla, and this might make for the most powerful kaiju that has ever been introduced in comics or otherwise. You can see the fusion in all its destructive glory below.

Will Godzilla Defeat Marvel?

Even without a symbiote, Marvel’s heroes and villains haven’t managed to defeat Godzilla as he trashes their universe. To kick things off in Godzilla Destroys The Marvel Universe, the King of the Monsters even tore apart a Celestial, the space-based creations that normally can give Galactus a run for his money. The upcoming fifth issue of the mini-series will bring this conflict to a close, and it will be interesting to see if anything can stop the lizard king at this point. Marvel shared a description of the final issue that you can check out below,

“Make way, True Believers, as Black Panther debuts the mightiest weapon the Marvel Universe has ever seen before in this earth-shattering showdown between Godzilla and Marvel MECHA! As the two titans trade blows, the rest of the heroes race to exploit Godzilla’s mysterious relationship to vibranium to help slow down the leviathan – but as the war between the King of the Monsters and the heroes of the Marvel Universe rages on, only one thing is certain: For whoever is left standing in the wreckage, the Marvel Universe will never be the same again!”

On the silver screen, it has been a golden era for Godzilla. Most recently, Shin Godzilla returned to theaters to score a bigger box office in North America than its original run. With Godzilla Minus One’s sequel in the works and Godzilla x Kong: Supernova arriving in theaters in 2027, kaiju fans have plenty to look forward to.

