Godzilla Launches First Official Website (Exclusive)

If you are ready to read up on all things Godzilla before the kaiju returns to cinemas this month, you are in luck. The team at Toho Co. have gathered to hype Godzilla’s first-ever official website, and ComicBook.com is here to break down some exclusive details about the page.

Curious about where to go? Well, all you need to do is head to Godzilla.com to see what is up. The page is live now, and the team at Toho at eager for fans to scope out its curated content.

“We’re thrilled to unleash a world of content around our most beloved Godzilla,” said Keiji Ota, CGO (Chief Godzilla Officer) at Toho.

“Fans have been longing for a universe that celebrates the all-mighty king of monsters and Godzilla.com delivers the most exciting news and stories about upcoming events, new merchandise and special releases as we commemorate the 65th anniversary of Godzilla.”

As you can see at Godzilla.com, the website offers a historical look at the kaiju and its cinematic history. Not only will the site be a source for news about Godzilla‘s upcoming projects, but it will host fan contests and little-known art from the franchise.

“Godzilla.com will be continuously updated as a source of news for upcoming Godzilla films including movie trailers and key art, events, fan content, new product news, and all future announcements. It will also be a resource for Godzilla‘s complete filmography including rare videos, wallpaper and much more destructive content including updates on epic Godzilla toys, apparel and lifestyle products,” the page is described.

However, the most important bit of information found on the site is the first official Godzilla Monsterpedia. The interactive encyclopedia breaks down all of Godzilla‘s monsters and more!

This month, Godzilla: King of the Monsters will hit theaters on May 31. The film is described as such, “”The new story follows the heroic efforts of the cryptozoological agency Monarch as its members face off against a battery of god sized monsters, including the mighty Godzilla, who collides with Mothra, Rodan, and his ultimate nemesis, the three headed King Ghidorah. When these ancient superspecies, thought to be mere myths, rise again, they all vie for supremacy, leaving humanity’s very existence hanging in the balance.”

