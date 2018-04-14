‘Godzilla’ And ‘Pacific Rim: Uprising’ Join Forces In New Official Poster

Fans of both Godzilla and Pacific Rim have been dreaming of the two franchises meeting in a film some day. That day is inching closer now that Legendary Pictures has the rights for the two properties under their umbrella, and has already resulted in cool new things.

To promote the release of the upcoming Godzilla anime sequel and Pacific Rim: Uprising in Japan, the two films have collaborated with a joint poster highlighting how cool each series is.

Promoting both Pacific Rim: Uprising and the second film in the Godzilla anime film trilogy, Godzilla: Battle Mobile Breeding City, this new poster illustrated by Hidetaka Tenjin (mechanical artist for Macross Frontier) features Godzilla Earth standing along side Pacific Rim Jaegars Gipsy Avenger, Saber Athena, Bracer Phoenix, Guardian Bravo.

According to reports from Anime News Network, Tenjin felt a huge amount of responsibility illustrating this crossover as he aimed to capture the respect and power of both Godzilla and giant mecha properties in Japan.

Pacific Rim: Uprising is directed by Steven S. DeKnight, with Guillermo del Toro producing. The film stars John Boyega as Jake Pentecost, the son of Stacker Pentecost (Idris Elba) from the original movie, along with returning stars Rinko Kikuchi, Charlie Day, and Burn Gorman, and series newcomers Scott Eastwood, Cailee Spaeny, Jing Tian, Adria Arjona, and Zhang Jin.

Godzilla: Planet of the Monsters was the first of an animated trilogy from Toho and was released in Japan on November 2017 (and on Netflix domestically in 2018). It is directed by Kobun Shizuno and Hiroyuki Seshita, with Toho Animation and Polygon Pictures handling production duties. It also features a strong voice cast for the Japanese version which includes Yuuki Kaji, Takahiro Sakurai, Mamoru Miyano, Junichi Suwabe, Kana Hanazawa, and Tomokazu Sugita.

The anime film brings a whole new anime spin on the monster, named “Godzilla Earth,” and seeing him brought to life in a different level of CG than the films in the West is captivating. The sequel, Godzilla Kessen Kido Zoshoku Toshi (which translates as Godzilla: Battle Mobile Breeding City) will feature a dark future where the last remaining humans must battle Godzilla, who has been wreaking havoc for 20,000 years. It will also feature an appearance of Mecha Godzilla, so not only will fans be treated to an animated version of Godzilla but one of the coolest rival Kaiju, Mecha Godzilla.

Toho and Netflix‘s animated Godzilla film trilogy will definitely be a project standing out among the rest of the storied franchise. For those waiting on more Godzilla, the Western version of Godzilla will be soon be premiering its sequel Godzilla: King of Monsters in March 2019, and Toho’s own Shin Godzilla is currently available on Blu-ray and DVD courtesy of Funimation.

