Review Round-Up: ‘Godzilla: Planet of the Monsters’

It’s finally here! After a long wait, Godzilla’s anime debut has made it to the U.S. Netflix just unleashed the roaring kaiju upon stateside fans, but there are those who aren’t sure if the animated flick is worth a shot.

Well, judging by current reviews, Godzilla lovers will definitely want to try out the monster’s anime special.

As you can see below, critics are tentatively hopeful about the new anime franchise. Godzilla: Planet of the Monsters is the first in a trilogy, and it does come off as such. The film doesn’t offer fans a fulfilling story, but it lays the foundation for a larger mythos of apocalyptic drama and world-destroying monsters. So, if that doesn’t catch your interest, then Godzilla may not be the franchise for you.

If you need a push to watch the film, you can check out ComicBook’s review round-up below! Will you be watching the anime feature? Hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to let me know and talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!

Anime News Network:

“If this is your first time experiencing Godzilla, turn back now. This is not a film for the uninitiated. Whilst other recent attempts to reboot the series, such as the American Godzilla in 2014 and the most recent Godzilla: Resurgence, reintroduce the creature each time, Godzilla: Planet of the Monsters already assumes that you know how destructive and immortal it really is. Seeing the creature in the distance should immediately trigger the thought: “Oh, no. It’s going to use its atomic breath!”

Instead, the film becomes a story about revenge and regaining hope in a hopeless situation. Godzilla has already won. Every worst case scenario that threatens the previous films have all come to fruition. The US government hit New York with a desperate nuclear strike, other fearsome monsters appeared to ravish the world and even MechaGodzilla failed to be activated after its first appearance in a film in 15 years.”

Japan Times

“Despite a script by respected anime screenwriter Gen Urobuchi, the film’s technobabble-heavy dialogue serves largely as a way to move from one action scene to the next. Compared to Anno’s masterpiece, “Planet of the Monsters” seems content to be a more conventional action film.

Or, more accurately, the first third of one. In a trend that continues to plague the industry (hey, why sell one ticket when you can sell three?), “Planet of the Monsters” is the first film in a trilogy, and it definitely feels like the prologue to a larger story rather than a self-contained work.

Still, with its impressive 3-D animation and action sequences, “Planet of the Monsters” has the makings of something interesting — and it’s nice to see Toho trying new things with its signature beast.”

Kotaku

“Planet of the Monsters is only 89 minutes, and that’s a little short even by animated film standards. Just a few more minutes of solid characterization could’ve also served as breathers as the plot hurtled toward the inevitable showdown. Perhaps thinking about this movie as a standalone 89 minute feature isn’t fair, but right now, that’s all I got.

Once the film enters the home stretch, the pace becomes relentless. (It also could’ve done with a more varied monsters on the planet of the monsters!) The anime version of Godzilla is surprisingly effective and frightening, and while the score vacillates between lacklustre and bombastic, the animation throughout is excellent, and the climatic action set pieces, filled with cool military hardware, are well executed. During the sequences, the camera framing and direction are spot on. However, because supporting characters aren’t that full fleshed out, if they’re killed fighting Godzilla, for example, the emotional impact is muted.”

Dread Central

“The Godzilla series is the longest-running franchise in cinema history. With over 30 films over a 60+ year career, the famous kaiju has appeared in video games, comic books, TV shows, and more, cementing its place as one of the most recognizable cultural icons in the past 100 years. With Godzilla: Planet of the Monsters, the titular beast makes its foray into the world of anime in this first film in a proposed trilogy. While there are moments that are genuinely thrilling, the film unfortunately fails to capture the imagination and wonder that is at its fingertips.”