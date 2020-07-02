Godzilla Fans Are All For the Kaiju's Pride Month Film
The studio responsible for bringing the king of the kaiju, Godzilla, to life, Toho Studio, shocked fans by sharing a heart warming stop motion animation short from an animator that showed the offspring of the lizard king struggling with its gender identity. With Pride Month coming to a close, Toho definitely was able to unite a number of fans by sharing this amazingly touching short and social media has allowed a number of Godzilla's followers to express their admiration and general thoughts on the animated video that could not have arrived at a better time.
Godzilla is looking to return next year with Godzilla Vs. Kong, hoping to be a summer blockbuster that lives up to its previous entry in Godzilla: King of the Monsters. Though the titanic crossover has been delayed a number of times already, fans are still waiting to see who will claim victory over the king of the kaiju and the ruler of Skull Island.
What did you think of this Godzilla short celebrating Pride Month? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the kaiju!
The Short That Kicked Things Off
prevnext
Thanks to @beeragon for putting together this amazing short titled "Coming Out." #HappyPride 🌈 pic.twitter.com/wG9OptRSZm— GODZILLA.OFFICIAL (@TOHO_GODZILLA) June 30, 2020
You Dropped This King
July 1, 2020prevnext
The King Of The Parents
prevnext
What really got me was when he told Baragon to hold up Godzilla the king of monsters the one kaiju that will fight any monster just to fight literally said wait becaise he saw his own child in distress that says something for how far a parent will go for their child— James Curtis (@drakanvegias465) June 30, 2020
Stomp Of Approval
prevnext
The official Godzilla stomp of approval. @beeragon, congratu-fucking-lations!!! pic.twitter.com/Dj3kss8ZB3— Matt Webb (@MattCWebb) June 30, 2020
Godzilla Hugs
prevnext
I wish I had gotten a Godzilla hug when I came out.— Wanna-Be Author (@ReaganWritesFic) July 1, 2020
Best Thing Ever
prevnext
This is the best thing Ive ever seen in my life— lizard 🦎 | bIm | 1312 (@Wolpard) June 30, 2020
Never A Better Gif
prevnext
There will never be a better moment to share this GIF. pic.twitter.com/deJ7DVKjHp— Saturnine Chicken (@SpatialChicken) July 2, 2020
Father Of The Year
prev
More proof that Godzilla is a great father— Scott (@sCzar86) June 30, 2020
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.