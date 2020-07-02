Godzilla Fans Are All For the Kaiju's Pride Month Film

The studio responsible for bringing the king of the kaiju, Godzilla, to life, Toho Studio, shocked fans by sharing a heart warming stop motion animation short from an animator that showed the offspring of the lizard king struggling with its gender identity. With Pride Month coming to a close, Toho definitely was able to unite a number of fans by sharing this amazingly touching short and social media has allowed a number of Godzilla's followers to express their admiration and general thoughts on the animated video that could not have arrived at a better time.

Godzilla is looking to return next year with Godzilla Vs. Kong, hoping to be a summer blockbuster that lives up to its previous entry in Godzilla: King of the Monsters. Though the titanic crossover has been delayed a number of times already, fans are still waiting to see who will claim victory over the king of the kaiju and the ruler of Skull Island.

What did you think of this Godzilla short celebrating Pride Month? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the kaiju!