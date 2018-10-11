‘Godzilla: The Planet Eater’ Releases First Trailer

These days, it seems fans cannot get enough of Godzilla. Not only does the kaiju have a Hollywood sequel on the way, but Japan is bolstering the atomic beast with projects of its own. So, if you are ready to see how Godzilla‘s anime trilogy pans out, it is time you checked out the trailer for its final film.

After all, Godzilla: The Planet Eater needs to answer a lot of questions, and a fair few of them will be about King Ghidorah.

As you can see above, the first trailer for the final Godzilla trilogy flick has gone live, and it has a lot of footage to breakdown. When the reel begins, fans are shown a compilation of scenes from the series’ first two features, but things take a turn when a new threat is introduced.

With Godzilla taking a rest following his last battle, humanity and Earth’s settlers are looking to take the planet back for themselves. It seems now is the perfect time to go to war, but the Exif make a mistake. The alien race pushes to summon an ancient creature known as King Ghidorah, and the three-headed dragon isn’t able to be controlled. So, it comes down to Godzilla to stop the beast and hopefully save humanity along the way.

For fans eager to see this film, it will go live in Japan this November. Netflix has the exclusive streaming rights to the Godzilla trilogy, so fans abroad will have to wait for the movie’s theatrical run to finish in Japan before it hits the Internet. Right now, you can binge the series’ previous two films as Godzilla: Planet of the Monsters and Godzilla: City on the Edge of Battle are streaming now.

The first of the new trilogy, Godzilla: Planet of the Monsters, was released in Japan on November 2017. The feature was directed by Kobun Shizuno and Hiroyuki Seshita with Toho Animation and Polygon Pictures handling production. The sequel Godzilla Kessen Kido Zoshoku Toshi hit Netflix recently, and it takes place in a dark future where the last remaining humans must battle Godzilla who has been wreaking havoc for 20,000 years. It also features Mecha Godzilla briefly, a fan-favorite character who debuted in Godzilla vs Mechagodzilla years ago and has since become a popular piece of the kaiju franchise.

