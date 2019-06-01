Universal Studios Shares Godzilla vs Evangelion Teaser

Before Godzilla fights Kong next year, the titanic kaiju will have to face the forces of Nerv in the crossover event brought to life at Universal Studios Japan this summer: Shin Godzilla Vs Neon Genesis Evangelion. As part of the “Universal Cool Japan” promotion which features a handful of popular anime properties, a 4-D attraction featuring the two properties squaring off will run starting now to the end of August 2019. To stoke the fires of anticipation, Universal Studios has released a new teaser trailer showing story beats from the epic clash.

The “Godzilla Versus Evangelion The Real 4-D” shows off the latest interpretation of Japan’s Godzilla, “Shin”, emerging from the watery depths and wandering right into the city that houses Nerv’s base underground. With the three “EVA Units” deployed, the trailer shows off the fights between the organic mech suits and the colossal lizard king. Whether Ikari, Rei, and Asuka will be up to the challenge of taking on the epic beast will be revealed in this 4-D attraction.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The other anime that will be featured include Sailor Moon, Lupin the Third, Attack on Titan, and Detective Conan to name a few with each either receiving its own attraction/ride and/or a part of the park dedicated to it. The Godzilla Vs Evangelion experience will be a “4-D” attraction that combines a movie theater experience with a ride, wherein the seats will act in accordance with what’s happening on the screen.



Whether this ride will lead to any future crossovers between Nerv and the kaiju is yet to be seen but at least we’ll get some cool merchandise out of the deal!

What do you think of this crossover event? Will you be making a trip to Universal Studios Japan to experience this colossal battle? Let us know in the comments or feel free to hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.

Neon Genesis Evangelion is a psychological drama by way of giant monster versus mech anime. The franchise debuted as a television series in 1995-1996 with two films following in 1997. Neon Genesis Evangelion: Death & Rebirth is an one-part drastically abridged retelling of the first 24 episodes of the television series, and one part new animation. The End of Evangelion, the second film, would incorporate some of Death & Rebirth’s original animation and offer an alternate take on the original series’ controversial final two episodes.

The series follows Shinji Ikari, who is recruited by his father to pilot the giant mech Evangelion in the fight against giant monsters known as Angels in the futuristic city of Tokyo-3. But Shinji is unwilling to bear this huge responsibility and is often conflicted about taking part in a war he was dragged into. This conflict of emotions leads to many introspective episodes that cover the range of religious, philosophical, and existential concepts.

Godzilla: King of the Monsters is in theaters now, with Godzilla Vs Kong arriving in theaters in March 2020.