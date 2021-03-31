Godzilla vs. Kong Ending Reveals Kong's New Domain

✖

Ever since audiences met King Kong in his iconic debut film back in 1933, he has been intrinsically linked with Skull Island, even if a key component of his films often results in him being captured and taken back to a big city, only for absolute mayhem to ensue. In 2017's Kong: Skull Island, rather than being taken from his home, it's a military and research expeditions that encounter the chaos of his territory, but the release of Godzilla vs. Kong sees the powerful primate relocating to an all-new locale. Godzilla vs. Kong is in theaters and on HBO Max now.

WARNING: Spoilers below for Godzilla vs. Kong

When we meet Kong in the new film, we see that, while he might technically still be on Skull Island, he is essentially caged within a massive structure that replicates his native land. Despite how convincing the technology might be when it comes to imitating those surroundings, he's smart enough to know that things aren't entirely as they seem, as he's been testing the limits of the structure by hurling massive trees at the sky, only to shatter its components.

In hopes of uncovering the secrets of the "Hollow Earth," Apex manages to convince Monarch to allow Kong to leave the island, transporting him to Antarctica to a presumed entrance to the subterranean world. While Kong might not meet any creatures like him in this locale, its jungles, mountains, and rivers make him feel right at home, as he discovers relics of his ancestors, making him feel like he's found a place where he belongs. As the film concludes, Kong ends up calling the Hollow Earth his home.

Interestingly, director Adam Wingard recently teased that the film's final scene, in which Kong traverse's the exotic landscape as Monarch looks on, may have originally been intended for a post-credits sequence, before it was decided that it wasn't teasing the MonsterVerse's future and would fit better as an epilogue.

"We actually did shoot a post-credits scene but we ended up using it in the movie," Wingard explained to Collider. "Because we shot it while we were making the film and we realized we needed a scene at the end of the movie. We had this footage, and we were like, 'Wait a minute, if we actually just change this thing about this footage we originally shot for a post-credit thing, we can actually use it in the movie.' And it's really effective. We kind of just sacrificed our post-credits scene. Which makes sense, because honestly, it's not even like that post-credits scene is teeing up anything specific. It wasn't like saying, 'This is definitively where the MonsterVerse is going [next].'"

Godzilla vs. Kong is out now in theaters and on HBO Max.

