Metal Gear Solid Movie Director Shares New Concept Art

The director of the long-in-development Metal Gear Solid movie, Jordan Vogt-Roberts, is celebrating the 33rd anniversary of the franchise this week by sharing a whole bunch of new concept art. As always, whether any of this is reflected in the final product remains to be seen, as concept art isn't always used to recreate scenes in films so much as indicate the tone and inspire and so on. That said, if even an inkling of what Vogt-Roberts has shared makes it to the final product, it looks to be an exciting future ahead.

Vogt-Roberts has been sharing the concept art over on Twitter in a long thread, and it's expected that he will continue to do so for the rest of the week. Whether that culminates in any sort of actual announcement is unclear, but given that he's done this sort of celebration before purely just to celebrate, it seems wise to assume that is what is happening here too.

In 2018 I released one piece of concept art for the METAL GEAR SOLID movie every day for 31 days in sync with the 31st anniversary of the game. It became potently clear how the wavelength of these games has changed peoples lives & created bonds amongst strangers.#METALGEAR33 — Jordan Vogt-Roberts (@VogtRoberts) July 14, 2020

Seriously, zoom in on the incredible detail in @tgconceptart’s image. His understanding of the texture & fabric that Metal Gear Solid is made of rivals anyone. We met after my first images were released and now he has become a true brother in arms.#METALGEAR33 creates bonds. — Jordan Vogt-Roberts (@VogtRoberts) July 14, 2020

DAY 2 of #METALGEAR33 Pain Begets Pain. Yesterday @tgconceptart released his masterful piece of horizontal storytelling showcasing METAL GEAR SOLID’s cycle of pain. Today, my 2nd collaboration w/ the great @ELIANT_ELIAS is a vertical piece showing that same twisted evolution. pic.twitter.com/Ip0w75T19N — Jordan Vogt-Roberts (@VogtRoberts) July 14, 2020

"Look, this is my baby. I've been working on this thing for six years, trying to make it so it is the disruptive, punk-rock, true to Metal Gear, true to Kojima-san spirit version of what this is. I will continue to fight for it every day," Vogt-Roberts said of the movie during a recent appearance on Gary Whitta's Animal Talking. "It's a difficult thing, getting any movie made in Hollywood is hard. Getting something like Metal Gear made ... it is so complex [so] it's even harder. That's why I'm trying to make it for a budget where you can do crazy sh**, where you can do the Metal Gear version of it where it isn't neutered."

At this point, there is no telling when the Metal Gear Solid movie might happen. Jordan Vogt-Roberts is attached to direct, but no casting has been announced or anything of the sort. you can check out all of our previous coverage of the long-in-development film right here.

