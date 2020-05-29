Godzilla vs Kong Dismisses Delay Rumors with New Update

✖

Godzilla vs. Kong's currently scheduled Fall theatrical release has been in question due to various reports of a major delay for the film, but a new update might just outright dismiss those rumors about a change in release schedule. A report from Godzilla-Movies.com seemed to confirm previous reports that Godzilla vs. Kong was going to be rescheduled for a 2021 release as they noted how Amazon had changed the listing for the film's art book and subsequent children's book had new release dates of Spring 2021. In a new update, however, Amazon had reverted the release dates back to November 2020.

First slated to debut in March before being rescheduled to its current November 20, 2020 release date, there have been various concerns as to whether or not the blockbuster sequel would be hanging onto this release date amid the impact of the ongoing novel COVID-19 pandemic. This release date shift set by the books would have made sense, too.

This reported release date delay would be moving it into a May 2021 slot once held by Matrix 4, but it and various other films have been reshuffled due to the production delays amid the ongoing pandemic. Legendary has yet to make an official announcement themselves one way or the other for Godzilla vs. Kong.

(Photo: Legendary)

There have been several end of year theatrical releases that have been hanging onto their Fall spots in the hopes that the pandemic would either subside or ease in due time to allow crowded movie theaters again in time for these releases. Following a major delay for several months and considering there is very little else on the board this time, there is a good chance Godzilla vs. Kong won't announce a delay until it's absolutely necessary.

These art books are only a fragment of the merchandise tie-ins for the final film in the Monsterverse quadrilogy, and are only a fragment of those behind the scenes making decisions of this scale. Many other blockbuster franchises have had to outright delay their releases until 2021, so Godzilla vs. Kong seems like one of the last major ones hanging onto 2020 for now.

But what do you think? Do you think a delay for Godzilla vs. Kong is on the way? Does this report confirm that it's still eying a 2020 release, or will we be surprised in the coming weeks? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

via Godzilla-Movies.com

