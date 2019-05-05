Godzilla: King of the Monsters Director Reveals Major Difference Between Godzilla, Kong

Godzilla: King of the Monsters is just weeks out from theater, but the big kaiju has more on his plate than a film. Next year, Godzilla will take on King Kong, and one the monster’s handlers is detailing how Godzilla differs from the massive ape.

As reported by Gormaru, the Godzilla fan-site posted new details about the 2020 sequel from SFX. It was there director Michael Dougherty opened up about Godzilla vs. Kong, and he detailed how it will build off his own vision shown in Godzilla: King of the Monsters.

When asked how Godzilla and Kong are different from one another, Dougherty said the creatures differ in their expressions and connection to mankind.

“Because Kong is a little close to human – he’s a primate, as we are – he’s allowed to show a slightly larger range of emotions,” the director said.

“We expect those very unique, and even warm, bonding moments between Kong and human beings. That goes back to the 1933 film, where he was never strictly a monster; there was always a very human side to him in the ways that he interacts with us. That was a joy to write.”

Continuing, Dougherty made sure to stress how unusual it is for Godzilla to show his softer side like Kong does.

“With Godzilla, that’s not expected. That’s not to say that you can’t do it, but any kind of bond between Godzilla and humans has usually been more implied. So you rarely get to see Godzilla’s softer side,” the director said. “Where as with Kong, it’s an essential part of the character. If you ever made a Kong film, where you didn’t get to see the softer side of the character, it would fall short.”

So far, details about Godzilla vs Kong are sparse at best, but fans do know Dougherty is tuned into the project. Not only is the filmmaker tied to Godzilla as a director and lifelong fan, but he was tapped to do work on Godzilla vs Kong. While Adam Wingard will be directing the feature, Dougherty was asked to do rewrites on its script, so fans can only wait to see how his take on the creatures comes through with this ultimate monster mash up.

So, which of these monsters will you be siding with…? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Directed by Michael Dougherty, Godzilla: King of the Monsters stars Millie Bobby Brown, Vera Farmiga, Sally Hawkins, Kyle Chandler, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Ken Watanabe, Bradley Whitford, among many other talents. The synopsis for Godzilla: King of the Monsters reads as such, “The new story follows the heroic efforts of the cryptozoological agency Monarch as its members face off against a battery of god sized monsters, including the mighty Godzilla, who collides with Mothra, Rodan, and his ultimate nemesis, the three headed King Ghidorah. When these ancient superspecies, thought to be mere myths, rise again, they all vie for supremacy, leaving humanity’s very existence hanging in the balance.”

