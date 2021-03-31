Godzilla vs. Kong Earns the MonsterVerse's Best CinemaScore

✖

Godzilla vs. Kong is enjoying some serious success right now, and its domestic opening is not even finished. The movie is currently at the top of the box office with a $9.6 million USD debut which marks a record for the pandemic box office. And now, a brand-new report has confirmed another record has been made by Godzilla vs. Kong when it comes to the MonsterVerse.

The whole thing came to light thanks to CinemaScore earlier today. The site tallied up a large sample of fan reviews online, and it did the math to figure out what score the epic deserved. It turns out Godzilla vs. Kong is the first movie within the MonsterVerse to score an 'A', so it seems all things are good with the flick.

All stars are aligning for #GodzillavsKong to have the best #BoxOffice performance of the pandemic overseas and in the US also. #GvK received the 1st “A” #CinemaScore of the #MonsterVerse from audiences (#Godzilla, #KongSkullIsland & #GodzillaKingOfTheMonsters got a B+). 1/2 pic.twitter.com/X4LhBFNzEf — Luiz Fernando (@Luiz_Fernando_J) April 1, 2021

For those curious, the MonsterVerse has never disappointed with its CinemaScore to date. Godzilla, Kong: Skull Island, and Godzilla: King of the Monsters were all gifted with a B+ score from fans. However, Godzilla vs. Kong has something a little extra to push it towards the top. Clearly, fans are loving the movie, and ComicBook.com cannot blame them. Our own Charlie Ridgley loved the action-packed flick, so you can read part of this glowing review below:

"Godzilla vs. Kong is the monster movie we've all been waiting for. Is it a perfect film? Absolutely not. But it's the most fun you'll have with a movie this year. If it's safe to attend a movie theater where you are, or you've been vaccinated and can't wait to get back out there, there's nothing quite like seeing Godzilla vs. Kong on the big screen. The word "stunning" only begins to cover it."

Godzilla vs. Kong is available to stream now on HBO Max or watch in select theaters.