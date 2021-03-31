Godzilla vs Kong Funko Gives Dark New Look at Mechagodzilla

✖

Godzilla vs Kong is just weeks away from its debut, and fans are counting down the minutes until its two monsters are able to fight. As it turns out, Godzilla and Kong will not be the only titans to appear in the feature as the beasts need something to join forces against. Many fans pleaded for their common enemy to be Mechagodzilla, and recent toy reveals confirmed that wish had been granted. And now, Funko is giving fans a new look at Godzilla's mechanical twin.

Over on Twitter, Funko shared a first-look at its new Mechagodzilla vinyl just weeks after the first Godzilla vs Kong figure went live. This exclusive piece happens to be glow-in-the-dark for all of you collectors, and it features a dark take on the high-tech beast.

Funko exclusive Glow Mechagodzilla is coming soon! pic.twitter.com/FCPON94H7G — DisFunko (@DisFunko) March 17, 2021

As you can see above, Mechagodzilla is shown standing with its feet braced and arm reared back. The glow-in-the-dark paint allows the beast's eyes to burn red in the dark, but that is not all. If you somehow missed it, Mechagodzilla is letting off an atomic breath blast here, and it is colored a deep red in contrast to the blue Godzilla wields. So as you can see, Mechagodzilla looks properly terrifying. It will be something else seeing him on the big screen, so let's hope Godzilla and Kong are ready to take on this man-made monster.

If you want to know more about Godzilla vs Kong, you can check out its official synopsis below. The movie will debut in the United States on March 31 in both theaters and on HBO Max.

"Legends collide in Godzilla vs. Kong as these mythic adversaries meet in a spectacular battle for the ages, with the fate of the world hanging in the balance. Kong and his protectors undertake a perilous journey to find his true home, and with them is Jia, a young orphaned girl with whom he has formed a unique and powerful bond. But they unexpectedly find themselves in the path of an enraged Godzilla, cutting a swath of destruction across the globe. The epic clash between the two titans--instigated by unseen forces--is only the beginning of the mystery that lies deep within the core of the Earth."

What do you think about this new look at Godzilla vs Kong? Do you like this mecha design? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.