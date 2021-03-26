Godzilla vs. Kong Promo Teases Why Kong Enters the Fight

✖

A new Godzilla vs. Kong promo teases why King Kong is brought to the fight in the first place! As one of the most anticipated releases of the last couple of years, the final film in Legendary's Monsterverse quadrilogy will finally be releasing later this Spring after moving its initial release date five different times. But despite its many public release date reschedules, we have yet to see much concrete footage from the film itself. Now that a debut trailer for the film has been confirmed to be on the way soon, now the promotional train is running full steam ahead.

The newest promo for the film is a sneak peek into the coming fight between the two titular Titans in the upcoming film, and while it is brief, it gives us our best clue yet as to why Kong is fighting Godzilla at all. As Kong is seen here on top of a military ship and chained up while we can hear "Godzilla will come for him."

It does look like Kong is being used as a lure for Godzilla by the humans involved, and it seems their plan is to have the two Kaiju battle for some unknown reason. It could explain how Kong made it away from Skull Island to the cityscapes and more we have seen in prior promotional materials. While this doesn't necessarily mean this will be their first confrontation in the film, or clarify whether or not they are enemies at this point, it does confirm the military are up to something.

But it won't be long until we see more from Godzilla vs. Kong as the film will be releasing in theaters and on HBO Max on March 26th. It will only be available for 31 days after its release on HBO Max, and will be rated PG-13. The film is officially described as such, "In a new world where man and monster now coexist, Monarch must lead the way to a prosperous future alongside the Titans, keeping humanity in check. However, rival factions that want to manipulate the Titans for war begin to rise under the guise of a nefarious conspiracy, threatening to wipe out all life on the planet. Meanwhile, on Skull Island, strange seismic activity draws the attention of Godzilla and Kong alike."

Are you excited to finally check out Godzilla vs. Kong this March? Will you be checking in out on HBO Max when it releases? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!