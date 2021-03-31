Godzilla vs Kong Unveils Kong's Secret Ability

✖

Godzilla Vs. Kong has arrived and the long-awaited kaiju battle has plenty of secrets for fans to unearth, with one of them being a secret ability that the king of Skull Island has learned since we last saw him in his premiere Legendary Pictures film that took place in the 1970s. Since Kong first appeared, it's clear that he has had some serious growth in overall size to prep him for his battle against the current King of the Monsters, though fans will have to wait to see the movie to decipher if this will be enough to claim victory.

Warning. If you have yet to see Godzilla Vs. Kong, you might want to steer clear of the rest of this article as we'll be diving into some slight spoiler territory for the latest installment of the "Monster-Verse".

In the film, Kong has bonded with a young girl named Jia, of the Iwi Tribe that first appeared in Kong: Skull Island. With the child's family being killed as a result of a storm that hit the lost island, Kong took it upon himself to save Jia and protect her with his own life. Throughout the movie of Godzilla Vs. Kong, we witness just how close the pair of unlikely friends have become, with it being revealed that the two are actually able to communicate with one another thanks to Kong learning sign language.

Though King Kong doesn't use his newfound skill that much in the movie, he blows more than a few minds of the humans of Monarch who are transporting him in a bid to find the Hollow Earth, with Jia attempting to help the larger than life primate find a new home. As Kong signs the word "Home", it's clear that there is some serious heart behind the hard, furry exterior of the king of Skull Island.

Kong himself eventually finds himself brandishing an insane new ax that he is able to pick up from within the Hollow Earth, seemingly being taken from Godzilla himself as the blade looks to be a scale from the lizard king's back. Though this might have also come from an ancestor of Godzilla's, it does the trick in terms of giving Kong an advantage in battle that he wouldn't have gotten from sign language to say the least.

