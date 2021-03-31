Legendary Pictures Imagines Godzilla vs. Kong As An Anime

✖

Godzilla vs. Kong recently departed from the streaming service of HBO Max following its thirty-day tenure on the platform, though kaiju fans can still catch the film in theaters, and the creative minds at Legendary Pictures have shared some art that imagines this kaiju showdown as an anime series. With the latest crossover giving us a definitive winner between the lizard king and the ruler of Skull Island, rumors have already begun to swirl about the future of the MonsterVerse and how the director of the latest brawl might be involved with the next big chapter.

Godzilla vs. Kong is the biggest entry in Legendary Pictures' MonsterVerse, not just because of the tussle between the two most popular giant monsters of the world, but by bringing in hundreds of millions of dollars at the box office and also bringing in a number of new subscribers to HBO Max. Though the movie mostly features the battle between Godzilla and Kong, they find themselves ultimately having to team up with one another to take on a brand new threat in Mechagodzilla, who is pieced together by the sinister organization Apex using the remnants of the three-headed dragon known as King Ghidorah.

Legendary Pictures shared this titanic anime-style via their Official Twitter Account that was created by artist Mythallica, showing what Godzilla and Kong would look like if they emerged straight from an animated series to confront one another for supremacy within the world of kaiju:

Currently, rumors are beginning to emerge that Adam Wingard is in talks to return to the MonsterVerse with a new installment with the working title of "Son of Kong", which clearly hints that a new generation of giant monsters would carry the torch into the future. With the ending of Godzilla vs. Kong seeing Kong returning to the world of the Hollow Earth, it's clear that the giant primate is settling down within the land that his ancestors had discovered so long ago and, most likely, has buried the ax with the king of the monsters following their battle against Mechagodzilla.

This year will see Godzilla and Kong get animated series of their own Netflix with Godzilla: Singular Point and Skull Island respectively.

What do you think of this anime style for the two popular kaiju? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of giant monsters.