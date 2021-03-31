Godzilla vs Kong Trailer Gets Hilarious Rom-Com Makeover

Godzilla Vs. Kong is promising to be one of the biggest crossover movies in the history of film, with the most popular kaiju smashing against one another in Legendary Pictures' "Monster-Verse", and one fan has managed to re-edit the latest trailer for the blockbuster to make it into a "romantic comedy". Though we expect any number of surprises to pop up during the culmination of Legendary's latest take on both Godzilla and Kong, we don't think that we'll see the two giant kaiju falling in love any time soon based on the blows being thrown between them in the latest trailer!

Fans have been waiting to see this kaiju war break out for quite some time now, with the feature-length film being delayed a number of times for a variety of reasons. The coronavirus pandemic was one of the biggest reasons why Godzilla Vs. Kong was delayed, but it was delayed recently by one week so that it could be released over Easter weekend, most likely thanks in part to how well received the trailer was. Though we don't know if Legendary Pictures will continue creating new movies in the "Monster-verse" once the fight between Godzilla and Kong drops, there are certainly a fair number of fans that are hoping these versions of the kaiju will return!

Twitter User Jason Gallagher shared this hilarious edit that imagines segments from the latest trailer of Godzilla Vs. Kong re-imagined as a romantic comedy rather than a showdown that might result in the death of one, or both, of the most popular monsters in movie history:

Godzilla vs. Kong but it's a rom-com pic.twitter.com/00egnCwNr0 — Jason Gallagher (@jga41agher) January 25, 2021

Godzilla and Kong first tussled decades ago with a Toho Studios' picture that featured the monsters being brought to life via actors wearing costumes, but as technology has progressed over the years, so to have computer graphics which are able to bring life-like takes of these two giant monsters into theaters.

What do you think of this hilarious mashup that re-imagines the next chapter of the "Monster-Verse"? Do you want to see Legendary Pictures' version of Godzilla and Kong continue to appear in the future? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of kaiju!