This Godzilla Wheelchair Would Make Any Fan Roar with Joy

✖

It has been a difficult year for so many that finding joy in 2020 has become a challenge. With so much instability out there, it takes something special to snap netizens away from the headlines, but the Magic Wheelchair managed to turn heads with a recent post. The beloved organization gifted a custom wheelchair to a kid in need recently, and its Godzilla facade has fans around the world roaring with joy.

Over on Twitter, Magic Wheelchair posted a photo of its recent job. The organization, which builds custom wheelchairs for young children, made a very special unit for a boy named William. The young boy seems to be a fan of Space Godzilla, and now the kaiju can be found escorting William wherever he goes in his new chair.

You can check out the impressive build below for yourself. Magic Wheelchair says the Space Godzilla unit was presented to William during a livestream last week. The whole family converged at Marker Faire Tulsa where they could socially distance and enjoy William's big day at the same time.

BREAKING NEWS: Super cute Godzilla sighting in Oklahoma! 🤩 William received his Space Godzilla themed Magic Wheelchair last week during the @MakerFaireTulsa livestream. pic.twitter.com/V1JMe9EWuB — Magic Wheelchair (@MagicWheelchair) September 7, 2020

"BREAKING NEWS: Super cute Godzilla sighting in Oklahoma," the organization tweeted.

"William's builders from Fab Lab Tulsa have taken accessibility and inclusion to the next level. A single adaptive button gives William the power to activate Raspberry Pi powered lights, Godzilla roars, and even smoke breath!"

Looking at this chair, it is easy to see why Magic Wheelchair has become such a dear organization. William's love of Godzilla and dinosaurs is brought to life by this wonderful build. With all of its smoke and lights, this custom wheelchair is exceptionally magical, and it will give William something special that no one else in the world can lay claim to.

What do you think about this impressive wheelchair? Which other kaiju would suit this sort of build? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.