Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire Toys Reveals Spoiler-Filled Look at New Titans

The MonsterVerse is roaring back to screens with a new Godzilla and Kong team up, and now fans have gotten a spoiler-filled look at the new Titans and makeovers with the first wave of toys for Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire! Godzilla x Kong will be hitting screens in just a few more months, and that means it's time to look ahead to the next major entry in the MonsterVerse. Teasing more of an exploration of the Hollow Earth introduced in previous entries, this next film will feature a new big bad and more allies that will be fighting alongside Godzilla and Kong when it comes down to it.

The first look at Playmates' line of figures for Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire have been revealed, and with them come a huge wave of spoilers about Godzilla and Kong's new looks along with the official names for two of the new Titan allies that will be popping up in the upcoming film. Featuring a new look at "Godzilla Evolved," "Kong with B.E.A.S.T. Glove," "Skar King with Whiplash," and "Suko with Titanus Doug" you can see the new toys below as spotted by @KaijuNewsOutlet on X.

New @PlaymatesToys "Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire" 6" figures are now arriving at retailers. Each figure pack costs $9.99 and will be available from Walmart, Amazon, and/or Target. pic.twitter.com/EUmM4c7GD2 — Kaiju News Outlet (@KaijuNewsOutlet) January 2, 2024

What Is Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire?

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is currently scheduled to premiere on April 12th, and will feature Adam Wingard returning to direct, Simon Barrett writing the script, and returning stars include Rebecca Hall as Dr. Ilene Andrews, Brian Tyree Henry as Bernie Hayes, and Kaylee Hottle as Jia. As for what to expect from the next major entry in the MonsterVerse, Legendary Entertainment teases the plot of Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire as such:

"This latest entry in the Monsterverse franchise follows up the explosive showdown of Godzilla vs. Kong with an all-new cinematic adventure, pitting the almighty Kong and the fearsome Godzilla against a colossal undiscovered threat hidden within our world, challenging their very existence – and our own. The epic new film will delve further into the histories of these Titans, their origins, and the mysteries of Skull Island and beyond, while uncovering the mythic battle that helped forge these extraordinary beings and tied them to humankind forever."

