New Transformers x Jurassic Park Collab Pits Decepticon Dilophocon vs Autobot JP12

Back in 2021, Hasbro unveiled the first ever collaboration with Transformers and Jurassic Park. The mashup featured the iconic Tyrannosaurus Rex dinosaur and the Ford Explorer from the 1993 Jurassic Park film converted into Transformers robots. With the 30th anniversary happening in 2023, a second mashup has been released that features the Decepticon Dilophocon vs Autobot JP12.

The set is based on the scene when Dennis Nedry tried to escape Jurassic Park with dinosaur embryos concealed in a can of Barbasol. Unfortunately for Nedry, a Dilophosaurus thwarted his plan...to put it mildly. The JP12 appears to be based on Nedry, complete with a rain hat and Barbasol can. He also has a blaster and the ability to convert into a Jeep Wrangler, two things that would have come in handy for him in the original movie. The Dilophocon converts from robot to dinosaur mode and includes a venom blast accessory. The Transformers x Jurassic Park Dilophocon and Autobot JP12 set is available here on Amazon (exclusive) for $74.99.

The original Tyrannocon Rex And Autobot JP93 set is also available here on Amazon for $49.49 (53% off). According to Hasbro, "both figures feature a combined 260 unique decos and details inspired by fan-favorite moments from Jurassic Park". The Tyrannocon Rex figure stands at 7-inches with detailed molded dino texture. It also converts into T.rex mode in 27 steps. The Autobot JP93 figure stands at 5.5-inches tall and converts into Ford Explorer mode in 18 steps. It also comes with a Game Warden-inspired blaster accessory that can attach to the figure in both modes. It's even wearing a hat inspired by Dr. Alan Grant. I

mages for both releases can be found in the gallery below.