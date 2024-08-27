Transformers One to Launch New Premium Format Projection System

Transformers One Is helping usher in a brand new projection system for theaters across the world. Variety reports that Paramount Animation and Hasbro Entertainment will be rolling out Barco’s “HDR By Barco” laser projectors. There’s been a lot of early buzz around Transformers‘ upcoming animated feature. Regal Cinemas, AMC Theatres and B&B Theaters will all get a taste of the Belgian cinema technology this fall. On September 20, five HDR by Barco auditoriums will allow fans to see what all this fuss is about. Check out what the company had to say about the new laser tech down below!

“We’re thrilled to introduce HDR by Barco to North American audiences this fall,” said Gerwin Damberg, executive vice president of Barco Cinema. “HDR brings movies to life on screen with bright, dynamic images for a visually immersive experience. We’re grateful for the support of our studio partners like Paramount that share our passion for cinema and dedication to delivering unforgettable experiences for moviegoers.”

Poster for Transformers One released ahead of SDCC 2024

The theaters where you can try out the HDR By Barco experience include: The AMC Americana at Brand 18 in Glendale, B&B Theatres Red Oak 12 in Dallas, Regal Times Square in New York, Miami’s Regal Dania Pointe and AMC Barrywoods 24 in Kansas City. A full rollout of the projector is scheduled for 2025.

What’s Going On With Transformers One?

Megatron in Transformers One

In a return to animation on the big screen, Transformers One captures an origin story for Optimus Prime and Megatron. Chris Hemsworth voices Orion Pax, who isn’t the sterling leader of the Autobots we know quite yet here. His best friend is Brian Tyree Henry’s D-16, who will one day stand in eternal opposition to Pax as Megatron. A recent featurette teases how these two legendary characters got their start and how this fresh take on the Transformers mythos netted such a stacked cast of actors to voice the Autobots and their adversaries.

Hemsworth said in a recent featurette, “What intrigued me was the origin story. and to be voicing Optimus Prime takes it to another level. He begins as Orion Pax, a worker in the mines. This is his journey to becoming the all-knowing all-powerful Optimus Prime. It really is about a friendship where the two of them become enemies. This film has an incredible cast.”

