Goku’s Sean Schemmel Announces First Post-Dragon Ball Super Project

Dragon Ball Super‘s English dub run has finally wrapped the Tournament of Power on Adult Swim’s Toonami programming block, and for the first time in a while, the future of the anime is looking quite uncertain as there are no longer new episodes for fans to enjoy. But on the other hand, this does free up a lot more time for the English dub cast behind the series as they now can pursue other projects and interests without Dragon Ball taking up their schedule. Sean Schemmel, the English voice of Goku, has a promising new series on the horizon too.

Source Point Press has announced (via First Comics News) during New York Comic Con 2019 that they are currently developing a new animated series based on their Franklin and Ghost comic series. The initial cast behind the series has been revealed and include Dragon Ball alums Sean Schemmel, Christopher Sabat, and recognizable names such as Academy Award winner Billy Bob Thornton.

Written by Garrett Gunn with art by Nic Touris, Source Point Press Editor-In-Chief Travis McIntire describes Franklin and Ghost as such, “Franklin and Ghost is a sci-fi adventure story about two troublemaking aliens who escape slavery on their home planet by stealing a space ship and crashing it on Earth. They inhabit the closest bodies to the crash site, one being a fox and the other a skull from a cemetery. It’s absolute chaos from there, as they cause all sorts of trouble, landing them on the radar of galactic police forces.”

Recording for the series is now underway for the series, and the main cast includes Dragon Ball alums, Sean Schemmel as Franklin, “the raging fox with an attitude” and Christopher Sabat as General Erich Badguey, Academy Award Winning Billy Bob Thornton as Ghost, and Pokemon alum Veronica Taylor (who played Ash Ketchum for the first eight seasons of the series) as Delilah.

There is currently no release window for the new series as of yet, but it's certainly promising given the cast bringing the series to life!

