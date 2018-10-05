Science Proves Goku Is 5x Stronger Than Captain America

The worlds of superheroes and anime have been colliding with greater frequency lately, and today we settle one debate between the two genres: Is Dragon Ball hero Goku more powerful than Avengers icon Captain America? A new comparison between the two characters has revealed that Saiyan trumps Super Soldier, with Goku deemed to be about five times as powerful as Captain America!

Kyle Hill over at Nerdist was doing an in-depth look at whether or not Goku’s weighted clothes would actually work of as a method of real-life strength training, until he made a last-minute detour into a different area: calculating Captain America’s power vs. Goku’s.

Kyle calculated the strength of Chris Evans’ Captain America, using the famous ‘helicopter bicep curl’ scene in Captain America: The Winter Soldier. It clocks in at Cap curling about 2,000 lbs with some effort – which Hill then compares to the scene in Dragon Ball Z, where Goku is training by curling 10,000 lbs weights on each arm, with much less effort. After those two observations, it’s pretty easy to calculate that Goku would be at least five times stronger than the MCU version of Captain America.

The video ends with Hill pretty much teasing fans with that he know will be a very triggered response – and fans have certainly lived up to expectation. Here’s one of the more popular breakdowns one fan offered (please forgive the spelling/grammar errors that come with the post):

“Everyone is forgetting that Goku is NOT A HUMAN and ANY damade or resistance from weights and or battle raises is power beyond human abilities everytime. THATS WHY IT WORKS FOR A SAIYAN BUT NOT A HUMAN. I mean come on, nice math but Goku isnt human…”

To be fair, Captain America isn’t your typical human either, and it’s not nearly as detailed or clear in Marvel canon how the Super Soldier Serum in his body responds to physical training. What it takes for Cap to “level up” or “limit break” is not an answer we have readily available. However, there are other indicators that Cap could, say, be more durable than Goku: both are hard to injure, but Cap’s serum also works as a healing agent – an advantage Goku doesn’t necessarily have. Cap’s serum has powers of durability that keep him from aging at the normal rate, for example – but there’s also the fact that this video calculation doesn’t account for Goku’s transformations (Super Saiyan, SSB, Ultra Instinct), which increase his powers exponentially. Clearly, this is going to be a much bigger debate than just a simple comparison of pure power.

