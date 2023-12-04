New Death Battle Episode Reexamines Goku vs Superman

It has happened again, guys. Death Battle has been an institution on YouTube for years, and the channel has pitched some of the wildest fights in entertainment. Of course, this means Death Battle has tried time and again to nail the odds of Superman vs Goku. And now, Death Battle has redone the math with its latest Dragon Ball x DC Comics crossover special.

Yes, that is right! Death Battle has done a third take on Superman vs Goku. The new video, which can be seen above, asks if the fight odds have changed as of late given its heroes' new abilities. However, it turns out Death Battle is confident in Superman winning yet again.

The entire video is a fascinating watch as Superman's powers are broken down using all kinds of physics. As for Goku, his new powers like Ultra Instinct are given consideration. So while Death Battle found Goku to have more martial arts experience and better mobility, he could not overcome the counters Superman has.

For decades now, the Internet has always joked about the outcome of Superman vs Goku, and this Death Battle comes close to replicating its odds for real. Goku is incredibly strong, yes, but not even Ultra Instinct gives him enough oomph to take down Superman. Once the Kryptonian enters his Theta State, he is just about unbeatable, but Goku puts up a good fight in this scenario. And rather than being mad about the loss, well – you know Superman would make Goku want to train all the more.

