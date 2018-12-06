Golden Globes 2019 Award Nominations Add In Anime

Today, social media has been hit with Award Show Fever, and it seems otakus weren’t immune to the chill. Earlier today, the Golden Globes shared its 2019 nominees, and it was there netizens learned anime is getting a major shout out.

For those unaware, a slew of films were honored this morning when the Golden Globes shared its category nominations. When the award for Best Animated Motion Picture came up, its nominee list featured plenty of expected titles, but an anime feature titled Mirai snuck in under the radar.

Videos by ComicBook.com

According to the Golden Globes, its 2019 nominees for the animated category fall to Mirai and a few others. You can check out the full list below:

Mirai

Isle of Dogs

Incredibles 2

Ralph Breaks the Internet

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

For animation buffs, this list is a boon, and it has got anime fans feeling rather good. After all, the medium has a history of being snubbed by Hollywood’s awarding bodies. Studio Ghibli might have won big with Spirited Away at the Oscars under director Hayao Miyazaki, but anime has had a difficult time wowing voters despite its release of countless highly praised titles. Now, Mirai is hoping to turn that tide with a Golden Globes nomination at the very least, and fans are keeping their fingers crossed for the Mamoru Hosoda flick.

So, will you be checking out this film before the Golden Globes goes live? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

You can find the official synopsis for Mirai below:

“From acclaimed director Mamoru Hosoda (Summer Wars, Wolf Children) and Japan’s Studio Chizu comes MIRAI, a daringly original story of love passed down through generations. When four-year-old Kun meets his new baby sister, his world is turned upside down. Named Mirai (meaning “future”), the baby quickly wins the hearts of Kun’s entire family. As his mother returns to work, and his father struggles to run the household, Kun becomes increasingly jealous of baby Mirai… until one day he storms off into the garden, where he encounters strange guests from the past and future – including his sister Mirai, as a teenager. Together, Kun and teenage Mirai go on a journey through time and space, uncovering their family’s incredible story. But why did Mirai come from the future?”