The 2021 ComicBook.com Golden Issue Awards Nominees for Anime

The ComicBook.com’s Golden Issue Awards are here for 2021! As the COVID pandemic eased up just a bit for many regions, there has been an overall improvement in quantity and quality of the new anime and manga releases fans got to experience in 2021. That is not to say everything that did release in 2020 pales in comparison, but one look at the nominees this year demonstrates just how wildly things have changed from one year to the next. This also means it has been one of the most competitive years in recent memory over which is actually the best.

2021 has been a “bouncing back” year in many ways. There have been double the amount of new anime projects making their release both on TV screens and in theaters, double the amount of new manga hitting their strides, and double the amount of fans who are along for the ride this time around. There have also been major returns of classic franchises for new reboots, new seasons of long running series, major feature film sequels, anniversary projects, and of course, new debuts that really hit it off with fans instantly.

To help put the bow on the year, we’ve decided to look back on some of anime’s best and brightest of this year for our nominations for ComicBook.com’s Golden Issues Awards for Anime in 2021. Read on to check out our full list of nominees!

Best Anime Film

Although we’re still in the midst of the COVID pandemic, there have been a number of great film releases that have made it to theaters. Some older films have even been given a chance at new life through new screenings making up for the lost time of the pandemic, and that means this has been a pretty competitive category once you start factoring in all of these films within the span of the last two years or so. Some major debuts bringing long-awaited franchises to an end, an anniversary celebration, a classic making a comeback, an action hit and more. It’s been a great year for anime films.

The nominees are:

Belle

Evangelion 3.0 + 1.0: Thrice Upon A Time

Lupin III: The First

My Hero Academia: World Heroes’ Mission

Sailor Moon Eternal

Best Anime TV Series

The sheer volume of new anime series making their debut has basically doubled compared to the complications of the COVID pandemic last year, and as a result, the overall quality of these releases has increased as a result as well. Fans keeping track of each new season might have noticed how the weeks have been packed with tons of great new shows vying for your attention, and it’s arguably been one of the best anime years in quite some time. Major franchise returns, new adaptation debuts, reboots of older anime, and a slew of strong originals! It’s been a great year.

The nominees are:

Attack on Titan: Final Season Part 1

Demon Slayer: Mugen Train Arc

Odd Taxi

Shaman King

Tokyo Revengers

Best Manga

2021 has been a bounce back year for not only the animated offerings, but the manga offerings as well. It’s been one of the most competitive years as many series are reaching huge new audiences through the strength of the manga alone. This includes long running series that are reaching their peak arcs, newer series that are catching fire with cult followings, brand new releases that strike a chord with fans, and some series that have reached whole new heights thanks to an accompanying anime. It’s a stacked category.

The nominees are: