Golden Kamuy Season 3 Announced

Golden Kamuy is bringing back Saichi Sugimoto and friends for another go with a third season! The series that follows a man on a mission to help out the widow of one of his dead friends by finding some hidden treasure that’s location is buried in the skins of a band of a criminals may not be the most popular anime around, but it has a solid fanbase for sure. The anime series even managed to garner a partnership with Spider-Man Far From Home as part of the film’s release so it’s clear that the audience is there. No surprise then that a third season was approved and we’ll be sure to keep you posted on any developments when it comes to a potential start date.

Twitter User PKJD8I8 dropped the news that the third season of this bear fighting anime series would be making a return to the medium of anime from the source:

While never reaching new heights in terms of popularity here in the West, the series has managed to find quite the following in the East, Japan specifically. Perhaps with this upcoming season, the fire of popularity can be grown and new fans can be brought onboard.

Are you a fan of Golden Kamuy and trying to get anyone that will listen onboard? What do you think of the announcement of an upcoming third season?

For those unfamiliar with Golden Kamuy, the series was originally created by Satoru Noda. First published in Shuiesha’s Young Jump in 2014, the story follows Saichi Sugimoto, a miner in Hokkaido taking care of the widow of his dead comrade after surviving the battle of 203 Hill in the Russo-Japanese War. He hears rumors of of a stash of gold hidden by a group of criminals, and decides to go look for it with the mysterious girl Asirpa after she saves him from the harsh wilderness.

The series has been licensed for an English language release by Viz Media and has been collected into 12 volumes. The manga has more than 3.2 million copies in print, and series creator Satoru Noda received a Manga Taisho award for the series in March 2016. It was also nominated for Best General Manga at the 40th annual Kodansha Manga Awards, and for the 20th Annual Tezuka Osamu Cultural Prize in 2016.