Google Has Banned a Controversial Anime-Themed Game

The worlds of video games and anime have gone together over the years like chocolate and peanut butter, with many video games receiving anime adaptations and vice versa. In some cases, various digital entries have taken the aesthetic of the anime medium to forge brand new universes. The Hoyoverse, for example, has created multiple video games, including Wuthering Waves, Genshin Impact, Zenless Zone Zero, and Honkai: Star Rail, that look as though they first got their start as anime series. Unfortunately, one major example of an anime-fueled game has been banned by Google Play due to “breaking terms of service.”

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Doki Doki Literature Club might look like a happy, slice-of-life anime story, but the true message of the game is anything but. Harboring more of a twisted Lovecraftian horror at its heart, the company responsible for the game recently shared bad news for fans. Team Salvato, the creators of the weird digital entry, shared a statement regarding the ban from the Google Play Store, “Yesterday, Google chose to remove Doki Doki Literature Club from the Google Play Store. Their explanation is that the game’s content violates their Terms of Service in its depiction of sensitive themes.” Luckily, while Doki Doki might no longer have a home at Google, there are countless other ways to try out the game.

Doki Doki Lives

Team Salvato

Luckily, there are still several different ways to try out Doki Doki Literature Club, with Team Salvato pointing potential players in the right direction. “Doki Doki Literature Club is available on many different major platforms, including iOS, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and more. We’re continuing to do everything we can to find a path forward for getting Doki Doki Literature Club reinstated on the Google Play Store. Meanwhile, we’re also looking into potential options for alternate methods of distribution on Android devices. We worked hard to bring DDLC to Android, and we’ve gotten to see so much love and enthusiasm from passionate Android users over these past few months.”

Doki Doki Literature Club first hit the scene in 2017, available to play for quite a few gamers, thanks to the fact that it could be played for free. While the game has never received an anime adaptation of its own, its aesthetic style and mind-bending story would work quite well in the medium. While an official sequel has yet to be confirmed, Salvato has added plenty of meat to the video game’s bones since it first debuted years ago.

Luckily, while the free-to-play game has been removed from the Google Play Store, this doesn’t mean that the creators are not trying to reverse this action. Team Salvato assured fans of the Literature Club that they are working to get Doki Doki reinstated to the platform, despite the many other avenues that the digital entry currently finds itself on.

What do you think of this twisted anime game losing its place on the Google Play Store? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!