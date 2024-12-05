The Gorilla Anime of Your Dreams Has Been Announced (And Why Its One To Watch)

What do anime franchises like Digimon, Pokemon, JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, and One-Punch Man have in common? They all have roles for anime gorillas to help push their stories forward. While each of these franchises have supporting roles for gorillas, a new anime announced for next year has a key part of the series focusing on a powerful primate. The hilariously titled “Having Been Blessed by The Gorilla God, The Young Lady is Loved by The Royal Knights,” has been confirmed for a 2025 release. While the title alone might be reason enough to give this one a shot, the hilarious premise is one that is definitely worth checking out.

Gorilla no Kami kara Kagosareta Reijou wa Ouritsu Kishi-dan de Kawaigarareru first hit the scene from creator Shirohi in 2020 as a novel series, gaining enough success to receive its own manga a year later in 2021. While the original novel series ended, the manga has continued to release new chapters to this day, setting the stage for a wild anime adaptation. Alongside the announcement of the anime itself, the Gorilla anime confirmed that it will be brought to life by Studio Diomedea. Diomedea has worked on anime projects including Sky Wizards Academy, Magical Witch Punie-Chan, Futsal Boys, Domestic Girlfriend, and many more. They have yet to tackle anything like “Gorilla God” before however.

The Gorilla is Coming

You may be wondering what on earth is the premise of this gorilla-centric anime. The upcoming anime focuses on the story of Sophia, a noble’s daughter who lives in a world far different from our own. Set to receive a blessing from an anime deity, Sophia is chosen by the “Gorilla God” and because of this, is granted some serious super strength that lets her lift over one thousand pounds. While the female protagonist wasn’t vying for warfare, the Royal Knights of her world consider her to be a prime candidate thanks to her “blessing.”

Confirming that the new anime will arrive next year, Studio Diomedea has released a new poster along with the voice cast and creative team bringing the series to life next year. For the cast, Sophia will be voiced by Kanna Nakamura (I’ll Become a Villainess Who Goes Down in History), Louis will be voiced by Takeo Otsuka (Apothecary Diaries), Isaac with be voiced by Reiji Kawashima (Mashle: Magic And Muscles), and Eddie will be voiced by Takuma Nagatsuka (SK8 The Infinity).

Honoring Gorilla Day

In an interview with Comic Natalie earlier this year, the story’s creator Shirohi shared why they went with a gorilla as being the “god” of this series, “After thinking of various things to associate with “strong power,” gorillas came to mind. I thought “strong power = gorilla.” I also thought it would be interesting to combine gorillas with young ladies, and so the setting of “young lady blessed by the gorilla god” was born. Also, I originally wanted to make Carissa, Sophia’s classmate who bullies her, one of the main characters. The story was about Sophia and Carissa, who have been blessed by the strongest god, competing for the quiet Louis-kun, who has been blessed by the strongest god.”

Shirohi continued, “I decided to focus solely on the gorilla protector and make it a reverse harem type of story, and the romance element worked well. Also, as I continued writing with that setting, I learned that gorillas are strong but kind-hearted creatures. It suited Sophia’s character perfectly, and now I feel like it was fate.”

Want to stay up to date on all gorilla anime updates? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for the latest updates on this gorilla-centric series and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.