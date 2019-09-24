Get An Inside Look at Japan’s Godzilla-Themed Hotel

Have you ever wanted to pay a visit to the world of the kaiju? It looks like a hotel in Japan has you covered as the Hotel Gracery Shinjuku has created a room for fans, big and small, of the king of the kaiju, Godzilla. Sporting a look that is closer to that of the earlier Toho version of the lizard king instead of the more recent Legendary Pictures’ one, this room promises to terrify dwellers with not just a big interpretation of the most famous giant monster in the world, but some amazing added effects that really make you feel like the king of the monsters is breathing down your neck. Will you be looking to stay with in this hotel where Godzilla is your roommate?

Twitter User 41Strange shared photos from the intimidating hotel room, showing off both a realistic statue of Godzilla, a giant kaiju foot smashing through the wall, as well as the lizard king’s watchful eye piercing its way through the outside window into the hotel itself:

Godzilla had a great year with the release of the US blockbuster, Godzilla: King of the Monsters, wherein he fought against Toho classic monsters such as King Ghidorah and Rodan. Backed up with the power of Mothra, Godzilla managed to reclaim his rightful place as the king of the kaiju, readying him for next year’s giant crossover battle between Godzilla and the King of Skull Island with Godzilla Vs. Kong.

Based on the success of this upcoming crossover, perhaps we’ll see a hotel room that features both Godzilla AND his ape cousin in Kong!

Will you be staying in this Godzilla themed hotel room in Japan? What other kaiju would you like to receive rooms of their own? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and all things kaiju!

Fans can now see Godzilla run amok in Godzilla: King of the Monsters, which is now available on Digital HD and 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray. Directed by Michael Dougherty, Godzilla: King of the Monsters stars Millie Bobby Brown, Vera Farmiga, Sally Hawkins, Kyle Chandler, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Ken Watanabe, Bradley Whitford, among many other talents.

The film is officially described as such, “The new story follows the heroic efforts of the cryptozoological agency Monarch as its members face off against a battery of god sized monsters, including the mighty Godzilla, who collides with Mothra, Rodan, and his ultimate nemesis, the three headed King Ghidorah. When these ancient superspecies, thought to be mere myths, rise again, they all vie for supremacy, leaving humanity’s very existence hanging in the balance.”