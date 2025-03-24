Grand Blue Dreaming Season 2 Drops New Trailer for Summer Premiere

Play video

Grand Blue Dreaming is coming back for a new season of episodes later this Summer, and fans have gotten a fun look at what to expect from Season 2 with a new trailer. Grand Blue Dreaming might not be the most blockbuster franchise out there when compared to how big some other anime have become in the last few years, but Kenji Inoue and Kimitake Yoshioka’s original manga series have found a dedicated fanbase nonetheless. With the first season of the TV anime hitting back in 2018, it’s finally time for the series to make its comeback for new episodes after all this waiting.

Grand Blue Dreaming Season 2 will be premiering in Japan later this Summer, and revealed some crucial updates about the coming episodes during the AnimeJapan 2025 weekend. Not only did it reveal that the new opening theme for the series is titled “Seishun Towa” as performed by Shonan no Kaze and Atarashii Gakko!, but a new trailer to help show it all of as well. To get further hyped for the new episodes to hit later this Summer, you can check out the new trailer in the video above.

Zero-G / Liber

What’s New for Grand Blue Dreaming Season 2?

Grand Blue Dreaming Season 2 will be making its debut on July 8th in Japan, but has yet to confirm its international release plans as of the time of this publication. This season picks up right after Iori got a letter from his younger sister, who will be making her full anime debut in the coming season. Shiori Kitahara will be voiced by Sumire Morohoshi in the new episodes along with other new additions of Aya Yamane as Sakurako Busujima and Yoshino Aoyama as Naomi Otoya. The staff from the first season will be returning for the new episodes, but there will be some shake ups behind the scenes.

Shinji Takamatsu will be returning for the second season to direct and write for Zero-G, but they will be joined by studio Liber to help with its production as well. Hideoki Kusama will be handling the character designs, Yoichi Ueda will be serving as chief animation director, and Saber Links will handle the sound production. Yukari Hashimoto will be taking over the music composition for the second season, however, as another shake up from the first season.

Who Returns From Grand Blue Dreaming Season 1?

The massive cast from Grand Blue Dreaming‘s first season is set to return for the new episodes as well and they include the likes of Yuma Uchida as Iori Kitahara, Ryohei Kimura as Kohei Imamura, Hiroki Yasumoto as Shinji Tokita, Katsuyuki Konishi as Ryujiro Kotobuki, Chika Anzai as Chisa Kotegawa, Maaya Uchida as Nanaka Kotegawa, Toa Yukinari as Azusa Hamaoka, Kana Asumi as Aina Yoshiwara, Takuya Eguchi as Hajime Nojima, Junya Enoki as Shinichiro Yamamoto, Natsuki Hanae as Yu Mitarai, Robert Waterman as Kenta Fujiwara, Jun Fukuyama as Captain Kudo, Shinji Kawada as Toshio Kotegawa, and Nana Mizuki as Kaya Mizuki.

If you wanted to catch up with the anime before the new episodes hit, unfortunately you can’t currently find the first season of Grand Blue Dreaming streaming online. It’s why the buzz for the new episodes isn’t as strong as it should be, and this season might also fly under the radar if it’s not licensed for the Summer either. But either way, it’s definitely something fans should keep an eye on if you want a light and fun hit that’s perfect for the Summer vibes you’ll be looking for.

But are you excited for Grand Blue Dreaming Season 2? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!