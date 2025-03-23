10 Most Exciting Hidden Gem Anime for Spring 2025

Gearing up for new anime blooming in Spring 2025, this season is looking ripe with both new prospects and continuations of popular series. While some years seem to lack shows with new, unique storylines and characters, this year is off to a promising start. Romance, mystery, comedy, witches, fantastical to relatable, historical to futuristic, post-apocalypse worlds and dystopian societies to relaxing slice-of-life settings, this season has it all. There’s even a few series tossing in protagonists from universities rather than the typical high schools. But which of the many new shows stand out from the rest? We have the answers!

While there are ongoing seasons of in-demand series such as Go! Go! Loser Ranger! and I’ve Been Killing Slimes For 300 Years And Maxed Out My Level getting second seasons, My Hero Academia getting a spin-off prequel with My Hero Academia: Vigilantes, and the classic Black Butler series going into its fifth season with Emerald Witch Arc, this anime season has a ton of new, exciting series to explore. And, with new unique storylines, these are some gems you won’t want to miss.

Anne Shirley

The Answer Studio

Anne Shirley, an 11-year-old orphan with a tall imagination and short temper, is excited to finally be adopted. But when she arrives at her new home in Avonlea, she isn’t the young farmhand boy the elderly siblings Marilla and Matthew Cuthbert were expecting.

At first, you’d think that an anime adaptation of L. M. Montgomery’s classic story Anne of Green Gables is an odd choice, but the story has actually previously had a few anime adaptations like Isao Takahata’s Anne of Green Gables series in 1979. With the coming-of-age story following Anne’s upbringing from age eleven to seventeen in a quiet rural landscape and her adventures meeting new people, a Ghibli-esque anime adaptation is perfect for conveying the tale.

Food for the Soul

P.A. Works

As five girls settle into life at university, they find a way to make their new routines more interesting. They decide to create the Food Culture Research Club! Shy but culinarily apt Mako Kawai, strong-willed but reliable Kurea Furutachi who helps run her family’s restaurant, the cheerful but impulsive club president and Mako’s childhood friend Shinon Ogawa, cool and composed Tsutsuji Higa, and former puzzle club member Nana Hoshi come together to bond over food. Along with popular food content creator Mokotaro, these new university students are in search of some delicious meals to taste.

If you enjoy shows about cute girls doing cute things, you’re definitely not going to want to miss this slice-of-life about cute girls eating food. This original animation is created by some of the staff behind Non Non Biyori. A manga adaptation illustrated by Quro will begin serialization on April 15 via Kadokawa’s free manga site Alive+.

Apocalypse Hotel

CygamesPictures

The Galaxy Tower hotel in Ginza, Tokyo, operates despite not having any guests. With humanity long gone, Yachiyo, the hotelier robot, and the other employed robots continuously maintain the vacant hotel, operating each day as normal despite the lack of guests to use the facilities. Even with the surrounding dilapidated buildings echoing long-past civilization, the dedicated robot staff patiently await the return of the hotel’s owner and for the chance to one day serve once again.

You’d think it would be a depressing endeavor to try to live life normally with the entirety of humanity wiped from the face of the earth. And while it still may be true, this hotelier robot keeps on smiling in hopes of a brighter tomorrow. With a spotlessly maintained hotel set against a post-apocalyptic, dilapidated landscape, this show is bound to inspire fans with the glistening significance of hope in a bleak world.

Everyday Host

Fanworks

Hajime Sekiguchi, a former life insurance salesman desperate to make ends meet, becomes a host at Club One near Shinjuku. There he meets the eccentric hosts: Koichi, a baby-faced host with 20 years of experience; Ryoichi, a former idol specializing in romantic sales tactics; and Senichi, an aggressive host addicted to mobile games. Hajime finds his niche by using his insurance sales skills to sell himself as an adept host.

Adapted from Nimo Gotō’s 4-panel manga series, this animated anthology of shorts is the perfect comedy to squeeze in between watching the other series’ episodes on this list!

Maebashi Witches

Sunrise

Yuina Akagi is an ordinary high school girl living her boring life in Maebashi City. But when her closet connects to a magical flower shop and she meets Keroppe, a strange orange frog with a bowtie, she and four other girls, Azu Niisato, Kyoka Kitahara, Choco Mitsumata, and Mai Kamiizumi, are recruited to become the “Maebashi Witches”, a magical girl idol group that sings, dances, and makes wishes come true.

A new magical girl anime is premiering this season! These five girls have a lot of expectations to live up to with the combination of being magical witches and pop idols. With the setting of a magical interdimensional flower shop and a cute frog mascot, these magical girl idols are sure to steal many a fan’s heart through their songs and wish fulfillment.

The Mononoke Lecture Logs of Chuzenji-sensei: He Just Solves All the Mysteries

100studio

In 1948 post-war Tokyo, Kanna Kusakabe enters her second year of high school and meets the new language teacher, Akihiko Chuuzenji. With Kanna being a magnet for strange supernatural happenings, she seeks help from the surly Chuuzenji-sensei in the library prep room. The odd duo begins to solve supernatural mysteries together.

Set before the opening of exorcist Kyougokudou’s used bookstore, The Mononoke Lecture Logs of Chuzenji-sensei is an adaptation of Aki Shimizu’s manga based on the Bara Jūji Sōsho (Rozen Kreuz Series) novels. It’s also a spinoff prequel to Natsuhiko Kyogoku’s Hyakki Yako novel series. The Rozen Kreuz Series novels are described as a “shared world” of the Kyōgoku’s Hyakki Yakō novel series.

Zatsu Tabi: That’s Journey

Makaria

Chika Suzugamori, an aspiring mangaka college student trying to break into the industry, becomes disheartened when she receives rejection after rejection from publishers when trying to submit her work. On the brink of giving up completely, she decides to travel and go on a grand adventure. To where, she doesn’t know. But the adventure takes her on the road to inspiration and refuge.

With many university graduates finding it difficult to get their foot in the door of their chosen industry nowadays, this series takes the plight to heart. While many struggle to find a foothold among the multitudes of rejections and contemplate giving up, Chika brings a new perspective to her journey of discovery and self-worth as a mangaka in Zatsu Tabi: That’s Journey.

Me and the Alien Mūmū

OLM

When Sakurako Umeyashiki lives with what looks like a cat, her ordinary peaceful daily university life is shaken up. As it turns out the “cat”, Mūmū, is actually a feline-looking alien. After the engineers and intellectuals of his home planet were wiped out due to war, Mūmū traveled to Earth to gather information about home appliance technology to recover the information his species had lost. Sakurako gives in to the appliance chaos in this cat comedy adventure.

Fun fact: “Mūmū” is in reference to the paranormal magazine Mū, which many manga, games, and anime pay homage to. If you’re a fan of Dandadan, be sure to add this gem to your watchlist as a cute, paranormal slice-of-life palate cleanser!

From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman

Passione and Hayabusa Film

Beryl Gardinant, once aspiring to become a master swordsman when he was younger, is now a “humble old man” instructing in the ways of swordsmanship at a rural dojo. But when a former pupil turned famous shows up at his doorstep, he’s informed he’s been appointed as an instructor for the knights of the Liberion Order and must travel to the capital to perform his duties. Reuniting with some former students who have more than proven themselves by becoming elite knights, an ace wizard, and the highest-ranking adventurer possible, Beryl wonders why he’s been recruited to teach them if their exceptional skills rank far above his own.

Action-packed with a sprinkling of fantasy, From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman is perfect for those looking for an adventure in a medieval setting. Also, like some other choices on this list, it’s nice to see an anime that’s not high school-centric (though those are enjoyable in their own right) but rather from the perspective of a man closer to middle age.

Rock Is a Lady’s Modesty

Rakuten

Lilisa Suzunomiya, now the step-daughter of a real estate tycoon after her mother remarried, attends the elite and elegant all-girls Sakura no Kokoro Women’s Academy, the prestigious expectations forcing her to retire her guitar and dreams of becoming a rockstar to integrate into the more graceful society. But when she hears the enticing sounds of skilled drummer Otoha Kurogane, Lilisa’s passion is reignited and the two team up to rebel against the ladylike expectations.

Being ladylike doesn’t always have to coincide with sterilized refinement. Music itself tends to have its own views of what it means to be cultured and sophisticated, and rock music is no different. While these girls may be pressured into certain debonair decorum, they show that their high-class thrashing can be just as dignified.

What shows are you most excited for this Spring 2025 season? Let us know in the comments what will be on your watchlist!